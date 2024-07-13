Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, announced on July 10, is Samsung’s latest and greatest flip phone foldable. Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, this model aims to revive the folding flip phone market, which was largely considered obsolete just a few years ago.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a better processor (the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) and an improved battery. On the exterior, the phone features an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame and a slightly larger secondary screen. It ships in Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White colors.

Recommended Videos

With these upgrades, have you wondered whether the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is waterproof? It’s time to find out the answer.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 waterproof?

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a higher IP rating compared to its predecessor, but it is not anywhere near waterproof. It features an IP48 dust and water resistance rating, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

To be clear: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is water-resistant, but it is not waterproof. It’s an important distinction, and one we’ll break down a bit more below.

What does an IP48 rating mean?

With its IP48 rating, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers the same water resistance as before but with the addition of dust resistance for the first time. The “4” rating assures protection against debris larger than 1mm, while the “8” indicates water resistance that allows the phone to remain submerged at a depth of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. An IP48 rating is an Ingress Protection code specifying an enclosure’s protection level against dust and water ingress.

The bottom line: Galaxy Z Flip 6 is not waterproof. Therefore, it is essential to be cautious when using the phone near water and refrain from submerging it. Prolonged exposure to water can cause significant damage, which is typically not covered under regular warranties. If your phone comes into contact with water, it is crucial to avoid using or charging it.

It is also advisable to consider purchasing a two-year Samsung Care Plus protection plan. With this plan, if your Galaxy Z Flip 6 encounters an accident within those two years, you can get it repaired for a minimal cost.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 was announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The company also revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and the all-new Galaxy Ring.