Is this our first look at Motorola’s next Moto G Stylus phone?

In a week already filled with leaks, another one has emerged that shows off the Moto G Stylus (2025). This is particularly noteworthy because the last G Stylus model was released only two months ago, so it’s quite early in the process to already see a successor. Alas, here we are.

Compared to the Moto G Stylus (2024) and its leather back, the render of the 2025 model shows a seemingly glossy finish. The design of the phone otherwise looks mostly the same as the current generation. The render shows a dual-camera setup on the back with a flash beside it, but do note that the render isn’t the best quality. You can take a look for yourself below. The stylus also looks to be a slightly different style, but given how blurry the render is, it’s hard to say for sure.

There’s a front camera in the middle of the screen and what looks like volume rockers on the right side of the frame. The bottom and top of the phone aren’t shown, so we can’t say for sure what it will include. With any luck, Motorola will continue to include the 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage that the current model comes with.

Unfortunately, that’s where the information stops. No spec sheet came with the image, so we can only make educated guesses for now. The price might be around $450. The 2023 edition was priced close to $500 at launch, while the 2024 model was $400, so aiming for the middle feels like a reasonable estimate.

Between this leak and another recent Motorola leak, the company is gearing up for another announcement. In a year of subpar releases, it’s nice to have a device to look forward to that could carry on the standard set by the Moto G Stylus (2024).