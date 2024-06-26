 Skip to main content
Is this our first look at the Apple Watch X?

By
The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re just a few months away from Apple announcing the new Apple Watch. Today, we might have seen the first renders of the “Apple Watch X” released. They come from 91Mobiles and seem to confirm a huge previous rumor about the anniversary wearable.

The renders themselves (seen below) don’t reveal much, but the accompanying text from “industry insiders” does. It suggests that the next Apple Watch could boast a 2-inch display, a significant leap from the 1.7-inch display of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the 1.93-inch display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This larger display could potentially revolutionize the user experience of the regular Apple Watch.

This would be the first significant display boast for the everyday Apple Watch since the Apple Watch 7 was released in 2021.

Despite its larger 2-inch display, the Apple Watch X is expected to have dimensions that sit between the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, measuring roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm.

Beyond this, the renders suggest Apple is sticking with the same basic design for its next wearable device. It will include a Digital Crown, a square display, and a side button, maintaining the familiar and iconic look of the Apple Watch.

We’ve heard for months that Apple was likely to increase the size of the next Apple Watch. Just days ago, influential Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TFI Securities confirmed this. Kuo believes the Apple Watch 10 will offered in 45mm and 49mm sizes, compared to the current model’s 41mm and 45mm variants. The Apple Watch Ultra series is 49mm.

A big question about the 2024 Apple Watch is whether it will be called the Apple Watch Series 10 or the Apple Watch X. In 2017, Apple celebrated the 10th generation iPhone by naming it the iPhone X. There is speculation that Apple might do something similar with the next Apple Watch.

That new watch, whatever its name, will be announced in early September along with the iPhone 16 series.

