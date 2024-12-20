 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It just got a lot easier to see what pictures are in your Google Photos albums

By
New Albums section in file details in Google Photos.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google Photos is one of those apps that seems to constantly get new features. The updates aren’t always game-changing, but they’re much appreciated nonetheless. Google Photos is getting another such update in the form of a new “Albums” section that will be available when viewing a photo or video.

When looking at a photo/video in Google Photos, swipe up to view the details. Above the “Location” section, you should now see a new “Albums” area indicating which album that file is a part of.  You’ll see the album name and how many items are in it. You can also tap the album to be taken straight to it.

Recommended Videos

The change was first spotted by 9to5Google, and I can confirm the new feature is live on my end, too. For now, it only appears to be available on the Android app and isn’t yet showing up on the iOS version.

New Albums section in file details in Google Photos.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Although a relatively small feature, I’m all for this. I’m particularly bad at making and maintaining albums in Google Photos — largely because I forget which photos I have and haven’t added. Having an area to clearly indicate if a photo/video is already in an album or not is a very nice touch, and it may just encourage me to finally up my album game.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If it seems like we’ve talked about Google Photos a lot this month, that’s because we have. At the beginning of the month, Google rolled out a 2024 year-in-review feature, not unlike Spotify Wrapped. Google Photos also recently got a new Quick Edit feature, enabling you to make very quick edits right before sharing an image.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring has been the Section Editor of Digital Trends' Mobile team since June 2022. He leads a team of 13 writers and…
You can now send higher-quality photos in RCS Google Messages chats. Here’s how
Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.

Google Messages is one of the most popular messaging platforms on the planet — so popular, in fact, that companies like Samsung and Verizon are doing away with their in-house messaging apps in favor of it. More than 1 billion users engage with Google Messages monthly, and a large part of the experience is RCS. We've been eagerly looking forward to the introduction of quality control when sending photos, a feature first spotted earlier this month.

Now, Google Messages has begun rolling out the "original quality" media-sharing feature, as noted by Android Authority. For now, it's only available in the beta, but that's a firm sign that all users will be receiving it shortly.

Read more
Google Messages is going to make backing up and restoring texts so much easier
Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Backing up and restoring Google Messages on Android is managed through Google One in the device’s Settings app. However, you can’t perform this action directly from the Google Messages app. This may change soon.

According to 9to5Google, a Google Messages app beta (version 20241118_02_RC00) includes references to a backup and restore option directly in the app.Android Authority has been able to view images of the new feature and offer early insight into how it works.

Read more
Google just announced Android 16. Here’s everything new
The Android 16 logo on a smartphone, resting on a shelf.

No, that headline isn't a typo. A little over a month after Android 15 was released to the masses in October, Google has already announced Android 16 and begun rolling out its first developer beta of the newest Android version.

If this seems like a much earlier release than usual, that's because it is. We typically expect the first developer beta of the next Android update to arrive in February. For Android 16, however, Google has pushed the timeline up by a few months and launched Android 16 Developer Preview 1 in mid-November.
Why Android 16 is launching so much earlier

Read more