It just got a lot easier to see what pictures are in your Google Photos albums

Google Photos is one of those apps that seems to constantly get new features. The updates aren’t always game-changing, but they’re much appreciated nonetheless. Google Photos is getting another such update in the form of a new “Albums” section that will be available when viewing a photo or video.

When looking at a photo/video in Google Photos, swipe up to view the details. Above the “Location” section, you should now see a new “Albums” area indicating which album that file is a part of. You’ll see the album name and how many items are in it. You can also tap the album to be taken straight to it.

The change was first spotted by 9to5Google, and I can confirm the new feature is live on my end, too. For now, it only appears to be available on the Android app and isn’t yet showing up on the iOS version.

Although a relatively small feature, I’m all for this. I’m particularly bad at making and maintaining albums in Google Photos — largely because I forget which photos I have and haven’t added. Having an area to clearly indicate if a photo/video is already in an album or not is a very nice touch, and it may just encourage me to finally up my album game.

If it seems like we’ve talked about Google Photos a lot this month, that’s because we have. At the beginning of the month, Google rolled out a 2024 year-in-review feature, not unlike Spotify Wrapped. Google Photos also recently got a new Quick Edit feature, enabling you to make very quick edits right before sharing an image.