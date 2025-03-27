 Skip to main content
It might be late to the party, but iPhone Fold could have an edge with this hinge material

By
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding a future folding iPhone and while it isn’t expected to appear until late 2026 or early 2027, alongside the possibility of a folding iPad, that doesn’t stop speculation as to what the device might deliver. 

Apple is notably missing from the folding phones space, with Samsung and Google both offering folding devices, alongside companies including OnePlus, Motorola and Huawei. If Apple does eventually launch a folding iPhone though, there’s a good chance it may have learned a few things from those who have gone before it. 

One of those lessons looks like it could be in the hinge department – the area of a folding device that sees the most stress. We’ve previously heard that the iPhone Fold, as it has been called in leaks, will opt for a liquid metal hinge in order to improve its durability and minimize the crease of the display. If you remember the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, you’ll likely remember how obvious the crease was and while things have improved over the years, the crease for many folding devices is still visible. 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Why might Apple use liquid metal for its hinge?

Following on from the idea of Apple opting for liquid metal, Chinese leaker Instant Digital posted to Weibo to explain why the company might opt for this material for the hinge, which it describes as metallic glass. The post was originally picked up by Macrumors and it explains that metallic glass or liquid metal, whatever you want to call it, has a “disordered arrangement of atoms” that are more resistant to deformation, denting and bending. 

The post also explains that rapid cooling techniques mean liquid metal has a structure that is 2.5 times harder than titanium, while offering a smooth and glossy finish that looks similar to what you’d get on stainless steel. There are also corrosion resistant benefits it says, which should offer longevity to the hinge.

Of course, nothing about the iPhone Fold is confirmed as yet – not even if the device will exist – but if you’re going to turn up so late to the party, it’s good to turn up with something decent.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
