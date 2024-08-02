I’ve been using iOS 18 for two months. These are my favorite features

I’ve been using iOS 18 on my iPhone 15 Pro Max since the first developer version was released in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The upcoming software update for iPhone, set to be released this fall, has plenty of exciting features. I have a clear favorite feature, and I’m starting to appreciate many more.

iOS 18 remains an unfinished product from the perspective of anyone outside of Apple, as we have yet to see its most anticipated new features debut. At least for now, here’s what I like.

Recommended Videos

Dark app icons for the win

Over the years, Apple has gradually introduced new features to the iPhone that adjust the screen based on the time of day or its general surroundings. For example, True Tone adjusts the display according to ambient lighting conditions, while Night Shift adds a warmer tone after dark to make the viewing experience easier on the eyes.

However, until now, the iPhone screen has displayed very bright icons regardless of the time of day. This changes with iOS 18, thanks to the new Dark mode for icons. Now, as day turns into night, the background of the app icons adjusts automatically. As someone who finds himself staring at a screen for at least half of my day, I think it’s a significant change, and it is one Apple should have brought to the table years ago.

Apple is also making it easier to change the app icon colors to match your style or mood better. I’m less thrilled about this change since the color tints wash out every app icon’s uniqueness. However, I am excited to see the new eyedropper tool that allows you to grab a color from the existing background for use on the icons. This tool makes the tints more likely to look good, although I probably still won’t use it.

The company should also receive significant kudos for letting us make apps and widgets appear larger with a simple tap in iOS 18. This change is more noticeable on an iPad’s larger screen, although it also looks great on iPhone. We can now isolate apps so they can sit off by themselves (and not lined up in rows). It’s a nice, minor touch.

Another new feature in the iOS 18 beta is dynamic wallpapers. Throughout the day, the colors on these backgrounds transition from bright hues in the morning to softer tones in the evening. The available wallpapers in the beta all look similar, the only difference being their accent colors. So, you might be disappointed if you don’t like the overall look. Nevertheless, this is a step in the right direction, and I expect to see some exclusive dynamic wallpapers for the iPhone 16 this fall that will take this new feature to another level.

Apple should also be commended for enabling us to enlarge apps and widgets with a simple tap. This enhancement looks even better on an iPad’s larger display but also works well on the iPhone. Additionally, the ability to separate apps so that they can be placed apart from each other instead of lined up in rows is a nice feature.

Another new home screen customization feature in iOS 18 is the capability to lock and hide apps. It’s a slick feature, but like isolating apps, I doubt most users will use it.

The Passwords app

It took Apple a long time to add an official calculator app to the iPad, which it will do so in iPadOS 18. Similarly, we’re about to get a new official Passwords app, which will be an excellent addition to iPadOS 18, iOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. It’s really well-designed on the iPhone.

This dedicated app has all the features you would expect. It allows you to save passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and more. It also offers AutoFill and makes it easy to share information sharing. The Passwords app provides flexible organization, allowing you to view your information alphabetically, by recently created, or by other criteria.

Apple has been heading toward developing a password app and making it easier to save and use authentication tools across different apps and devices. With the app almost ready for release, there are concerns about third-party solutions like 1Password, as they are at risk of being overshadowed by Apple’s offering. However, this could also motivate the developers of these solutions to enhance their products by adding more features.

Regardless, I’m glad to see an Apple Passwords app become a reality. It’s almost certainly my second favorite feature so far in iOS 18.

The big unknown

As I sat down to write this article, I immediately knew my two favorite features of iOS 18. However, I find it difficult to think beyond those, as there are numerous anticipated iOS 18 features that Apple has not yet released to developers or the public.

The biggest omission by far is Apple Intelligence, which will introduce new AI features across various Apple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s available now in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, but it’s not yet available for public beta users, and not all of the announced Apple Intelligence features are live yet. For what it’s worth, I support Apple’s decision to release Apple Intelligence features slowly to ensure their success during the developer beta process and the general release.

Unfortunately, I also believe Apple’s marketing strategy will play a role in the timing and rollout of Apple Intelligence. Despite underwhelming iPhone sales this year, Apple is anticipating a quick turnaround with the upcoming release of the iPhone 16 series in a few weeks. Integrating Apple Intelligence into at least the iPhone 16 Pro models is crucial to the company’s confidence. In other words, we might not see all of Apple Intelligence in the wild until those phones are announced, most likely in early September. Other reports claim the AI features may not be ready until October.

In conclusion, iOS 18 will include plenty of exciting features. However, it’s still too early to predict which features will be most embraced, and much will depend on the specific iPhone someone is using.

Should you update now?

It’s early August, and this means that both the developer and public beta versions of iOS 18 are getting better and more stable. Considering this, I suggest regular users upgrade to at least the public beta version of iOS 18, especially if they have an iPhone 15 Pro. The few Apple Intelligence features available now are still limited to the developer beta, but they should make their way to a public beta before too long.

iOS 18 isn’t a revolutionary update right now, but that could also change as Apple Intelligence becomes available to more people and more of its features become available. Until then, iOS 18 is still a very good iOS update — just not a particularly huge one.