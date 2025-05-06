 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I’ve changed my mind about the Core 2 Duo smartwatch and Pebble’s return

By
A still image taken from a video of the Core Devices Core 2 Duo demo.
Core Devices

What have I done? I’ve gone back on something I wrote with a fire in my belly and poison on my tongue about the new Pebble smartwatch, the Core Devices Core 2 Duo. I’ve not really reversed my position on it, but have been convinced enough to place a pre-order, which back in March seemed like a ridiculous thing to do. Here’s what changed my mind about the Core 2 Duo.

What changed?

A still image taken from a video of the Core Devices Core 2 Duo demo.
Core Devices

My overall opinion of the basic new Pebble, the Core 2 Duo, hasn’t altered. Practically every other smartwatch you can buy today will be more technically impressive, more useful, more feature packed, better looking, and more durable. It’s why I don’t feel like a fraud saying all those awful things about it before, in light of what I’ve now gone and done, because I know I’m still right. 

Recommended Videos

Yet, I’ve put down $150 (and whatever horrendous import charges I’ll face upon delivery) for a Core 2 Duo. I am too late to get a model in the first wave, and will have to wait until July for delivery. What has convinced me it’s worth all the money and wait? A big part of it was seeing the smartwatch in action for the first time

Related

Pebble and Core Devices founder Eric Migicovsky demonstrated an early prototype of the Core 2 Duo during the first edition of his Tick Talk podcast on YouTube recently, and although it was hardly an extensive, in-depth look, it was enough to see the smartwatch is not only real, but a true work in progress. Before this, all we had was a few rendered images, a spec sheet, and Migivosky’s word. It wasn’t enough to convince me to buy. 

It’s now a real product

A still image taken from a video of the Core Devices Core 2 Duo demo.
Core Devices

Seeing the Core 2 Duo (all taped up because it’s a development mule) on Migicovsky’s wrist made the project come alive. I didn’t doubt it was real before, but I’m not enough of a Pebble devotee to throw $150 in his direction because of a few rendered images and a promise to deliver. 

I was also sold by the the way the Core 2 Duo was presented. Migicovsky chose to demo it despite the smartwatch still being a work in progress, which shows considerable confidence, but he was still honest and open about the limitations. He did so sat at a desk in a homemade studio, and I appreciated the friendly presentation a lot. No-one was screaming how it’s the best thing ever, and nobody was pompously “selling” its functionality (or general lack-of) like it would change the world either. 

It’s a simple piece of tech presented simply, and I really liked the conversational, yet still passionate approach. Other companies would have made a lot more fuss about showing their product off, even in the same, far-from-sale-ready state as Migicovsky’s Core 2 Duo. Seeing it work, on a wrist, and spoken about honestly (and free from a marketing team’s influence) meant it took on its own life. It became a product I wanted to support. 

We don’t need it, but we also do need it

The Core Time 2 on a blue background.
Core Time 2 Core Devices

Support is a key word in my personal decision to pre-order the Core 2 Duo. I absolutely stand by what I said about it dripping in mostly misplaced nostalgia, particularly in any appeal from the design. I owned an original Pebble so I know it’s not going to change my life. If I want to avoid notifications or not worry about battery life, I’ve got plenty of non-smart watches waiting to be worn. 

We don’t need it at all, because far better examples of high quality wrist wear exist, connected or otherwise. Yet, what a shame it would be if small brands — even ones with valuable name recognition like Pebble and Migicovsky — couldn’t produce and sell passion projects like the Core 2 Duo. For every massive brand selling exciting new tech, there really should be smaller, less well-known ones doing the same. But without our support, they won’t get very far. 

Not all of them deserve our attention, and flashy presentations don’t guarantee a good product (yes, Humane, I’m talking about you), but there does come a time when you feel confident enough to spend your hard-earned on something new. It does look like the Core 2 Duo is really real, on its way very soon, with the expected look and functionality. It’s not that I seriously doubted any of this before. I didn’t give it any consideration at all, because a few digital images and a promise or two about the future would never encourage me to do so. It all felt as empty as buying an NFT.

Will I actually wear it? 

If I’ve pre-ordered the Core 2 Duo to support the project and what it means for wearable tech, does that mean I haven’t bought it to wear? It’s definitely not the driving force behind my purchase. The combination of my Apple Watch Series 10, Oura Ring 4, and Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses arguably do everything I want from wearable tech today.

I’ll definitely give it a try when it arrives, and who knows, perhaps I’ll love the retro software and surely-its-made-for-kids style? Either way, I’ve re-examined my position on the Core 2 Duo and I’m very pleased to have done so, even though it’s not for the reasons some others championed it

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
This $2,350 smartwatch has one of the funkiest designs I’ve ever seen
The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Malbon Golf watch surrounded by golf balls.

Tag Heuer has struck a partnership with fashion-forward golf brand Malbon Golf to make a special edition of its 45mm Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch. It’s not the first time Tag Heuer has produced a special-edition model or even embraced golf in its smartwatches, but this is undoubtedly its brightest limited edition yet — and it's certain to get you noticed on the course.

Malbon Golf, in case you’re unfamiliar, is an innovative lifestyle fashion brand with a mission to inspire young people to play golf, Tag Heuer, for its part, sponsors various golf tournaments and players and has built a comprehensive golf app for its excellent luxury smartwatches. The pair seem ideally matched, and the resulting model is very striking. It's also a distinct departure from the very traditional-looking E4 Golf Edition it launched in 2022.

Read more
The new Oppo Find N2 is the folding phone upgrade I’ve waited all year for
Holding the partially open Oppo Find N2.

The Oppo Find N2 may sound like it’s a simple sequel to the Oppo Find N folding smartphone we first saw this time last year. You almost already know what it will be like; the usual small spec updates and perhaps a slightly new look too. It’s not, though — it's actually way more than that.

The Oppo Find N2 is such a massive generational improvement that it makes the Find N feel almost like a prototype device, and it shows what manufacturers can do in a year when they really put their minds to it. What's more, its brilliance is great news for another forthcoming foldable phone from Oppo.
Is the Find N2 really that much better?

Read more
Samsung One UI 7 battery drain? There are possible fixes
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android 15, was one of the most anticipated software updates in years. Unfortunately, some users are now taking to Samsung's forums and Reddit (via Android Headlines) to complain that the update is causing battery drain issues on some devices.

Specifically, users of devices like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have noted a significant decrease in battery life compared to before the update.

Read more