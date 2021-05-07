If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to shoot more engaging videos on your iPhone — or any smartphone for that matter — then check out a new video released by Apple with exactly that aim in mind.

Made in collaboration with creatives Donghoon Jun and James Thornton of Incite, the video, titled Everyday Experiments: Full Bloom, offers up lots of flower-focused ideas to take your videography skills to the next level.

Apple’s video starts off with the pair making a stop-motion movie, where you take a sequence of photos while making small adjustments to the subject in the frame. This way, you can come up with some really creative clips, with Jun and Thornton using the technique to seemingly transform fruits and veggies into flowers. And whether you have an iPhone or an Android device, the availability of stop-motion video apps like Stop Motion Studio (App Store; Google Play) means that anyone can have a go.

Moving on, the two creatives then play about with the iPhone’s slow-motion mode, experimenting with various techniques to see which produce the best results. Check out what they come up with using flowers, highlighter ink, and UV light.

More than anything, the video is a reminder to dig into your smartphone’s camera functions rather than just using the shutter button to snap a straightforward picture every time. Do you ever use the time-lapse feature, for example? Jun and Thornton achieved some pretty impressive results by simply setting up the feature for an overnight shoot and then checking back in the morning.

This isn’t the first time Apple has worked with the two photography enthusiasts. Soon after the iPhone 12 launched last year, for example, Jun and Thornton produced their first Everyday Experiments video offering suggestions on how to make your iPhone videos more eye-catching. Like the pair’s most recent effort, the video also made use of the iPhone’s slow-motion mode, while also highlighting its Night Mode and macro capabilities.

Oh, and be sure to check out this Apple video, too, featuring some inspiring ideas on how to make your video clips look more like something out of a Hollywood movie.

