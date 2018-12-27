Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Fit wants to make it harder for you to forget your New Year’s resolution

Trevor Mogg
By

January 1 is of course the day when many of us embark with great enthusiasm on a fitness-focused New Year’s resolution. But sadly, usually within just a few weeks, that well-intentioned plan is already a distant memory, the strict get-fit regime having been quietly abandoned through lack of motivation. And replaced with pizza.

If that sounds like you, perhaps this latest effort by Google will give you a decent chance of maintaining your activity levels as you try to work off those extra folds you seem to have developed over the holiday season.

It’s called the Google Fit 30-Day Challenge, and, as its name suggests, works with the Google Fit app for Android and Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

Google’s Stacey Burr said you can hit the app now to sign up to the monthly challenge, which is designed to help you “kick-start your journey to a healthier, more active life.” Sounds good, eh?

Sign up today and you’ll receive a reminder on January 1 telling you the challenge has begun, because, well, you might “accidentally” forget about it otherwise.

The goal is to reach 150 “Heart Points” per week, a figure that meets the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization’s physical activity recommendations that have been demonstrated to reduce the risk of heart disease, as well as improve sleep quality and increase overall mental well-being.

Any kind of moderate activity — like a brisk walk — will get you a single Heart Point for each minute you’re doing it, while something more intense, such as running, will bag you double points, all of which are automatically recorded by the Google Fit app.

Burr offers some helpful tips on how you can build up your Heart Points without even thinking about it:

– Want to involve the whole family? Go sledding with your kids and earn double Heart Points.

– Skip the snowblower and grab a shovel. Extra points if you do your neighbor’s yard, too.

– You’ll probably make a hot cocoa run at some point. Park at the farther end of the lot and squeeze in a brisk walk.

– If you find yourself on the mountain this winter, skiing and snowboarding are all intense activities that can earn you double Heart Points.

– If the hot cocoa didn’t warm you up, catch a spin class and earn a Heart Point for every minute you’re on the bike.

If all of that hasn’t left you feeling the need for a long lie down, then what are you waiting for? There’s surely no better time than right now to sign up for the Google Fit 30-Day Challenge. Good luck!

Google Fit received a major makeover earlier this year — check out Digital Trends’ guide on how to get the most from the app. And you can also find out about several new features that landed a few weeks ago.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Coolest car gadgets
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch
Deals

The discounted Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit Versa alternative

This GPS watch was made for the sole purpose of fitness tracking. Whether you're running, biking, swimming, or walking, the Forerunner 35 is able to give you key metrics to aid you in your quest for a healthier you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Panasonic camcorders
Buying Guides

Do camcorders still make sense in 2018? Our camcorder buying guide

Camcorders were once the one-size-fits-all video solution for the masses, but they are much rarer today. As our phones continue to get better at video, the desire to buy a camcorder is decreasing -- however, there are reasons you may need…
Posted By Daven Mathies
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Gaming

The 10 best PUBG weapons to win you that coveted chicken dinner

Which weapons in PUBG are worth the time to scout out and fit with attachments? Which are going to help you become the last player standing? We've got the answers, and our best weapon guide will make sure you know what to look for.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
fitness apps for Android
Mobile

Find your best self with our favorite health and fitness apps for Android

Need a little extra help getting into shape and avoiding the donuts? These 20 fitness apps for Android will turn your phone into a pocket-sized workout companion capable of beating you into shape.
Posted By Simon Hill
honor view 20 news red blue
Mobile

Out-megapixel everyone with the massive 48MP camera on this Android phone

After its success with the View 10 in 2018, Honor has announced its sequel, the Honor View 20 with an entirely new type of display which has a punch hole for the camera rather than a notch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Motorola Moto G4
Mobile

Motorola’s P40 is a mishmash of Apple, Honor, Huawei, and Samsung designs

Motorola is planning a sequel to the Motorola P30, according to current rumors. The phone may be called the Motorola P40, and here's everything that we know about the device so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

The Galaxy S10's camera may come with new software features

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
Mobile

The OnePlus 5 and 5T celebrate the holidays with a slice of Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

One of the four camera lenses on the Huawei P30 could specialize in AR/VR

Huawei's sequel to the P20 Pro, the P30 Pro, has already started to leak ahead of its 2019 announcement and release. The company is likely to improve even further on the P20 Pro's excellent camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

The best Huawei Mate 20 Pro cases to keep your stunning flagship safe

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro might be the most advanced phone in the world right now. But all that tech comes at a price, and one drop could end it all. Here are the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro cases to keep it safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best Road Trip Apps
Cars

Ridin’ nerdy: 15 handy car gadgets for your holiday road trip

Road tripping can be a slog, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of gadgets designed to help us stay safe and enhance marathon drives. From a reliable backup camera to a self-powered jump starter, here are some of our favorite car…
Posted By Kailla Coomes
iphone xr instagram
Social Media

Instagram accidentally wrecks the news feed by pushing out a tap-to-navigate test

Instagram feed look different this morning? The platform accidentally launched a test to a wider user base than first anticipated, which replaces the feed scroll with a Stories-like tap.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis