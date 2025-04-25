 Skip to main content
Amazon’s No. 1 New Release is the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition — And it’s 20% off

Lately, we’ve been thinking about what we love about Kindles. However, there’s one thing that you could never love about a Kindle — the beautiful colors. That is, until now.

Around six months ago, Amazon released the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (sometimes referred to as just the Kindle Colorsoft) for a beautiful color version of the Kindle. It’s standard price is $280 but you can get it for a discount of $55 right now, making it just $225. If knowing that it is one of the best Kindles (except that it finally has color) is enough for you to figure out that this is a buy for you, just tap the button below to find the deal. Otherwise, keep reading to see why we think this is a good deal.

Why you should buy a Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

The clear advantage of the Kindle Colorsoft is its colored screen. One thing you’ll love about this Kindle is how transformative it is to the browsing experience. While we’re told to not judge a book by its color, we’re mammals and we do. The Kindle Colorsoft brings book covers to their full, living color — not to mention the illustrations inside. Furthermore, if you most just read books on the Kindle and use it as a tablet for notes and annotations, you’ll be quite pleased by the ability to finally use colored highlights in your favorite texts. Finally, while our Kindle Colorsoft review does mention a couple of hiccups with reading comics on the device, it also mentioned that they looked “sharp and defined.”

This product is more than just a colorized eReader, though. It has 32GB of storage, a battery life of eight weeks, an auto-adjusting light for day and night reading, wireless charging options, and a waterproof body that finally makes bath time reading achievable. The Kindle Colorsoft is a robust little device you’re sure to love.

To get your Kindle Colorsoft at a price of just $225 (instead of the regular $280) and save $55, just tap the button below. Alternatively, take a look at our list of the best Kindle alternatives. This list includes items like the Kobo Clara Colour and the Boox Go Color 7, both of which are direct competitors to the Kindle Colorsoft and also do color.

Our reviewers raved about the Apple Watch 10, and now it’s $70 off
The Apple Watch Series 10 sitting on top of a green bush.

By now, the world has had some time to really digest what it means to own an Apple Watch 10, and the reports are looking good. If you don't own one yet, previously decided you wanted to wait until long-term reviews started pouring in, or thought the initial price on the Apple Watch 10 was too steep, you're in luck. Not only have we got some extended reviews to report on, we're also seeing a great Walmart discount on the watch. Today, you can save $70 on an Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) at Walmart. That takes the 42mm version down to $329 from a high of $399 or the 46mm version down to $359 from a high of $429. Tap the button below to explore the watches on your own or keep reading to see more about the watches as well as to learn about our personal experiences with it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 currently sits atop our list of the best smartwatches, with the strong title of "best smartwatch for the iPhone." That's pretty cut and dry. But it wasn't always so simple. Our Apple Watch 10 review plainly calls it "two steps forward, one step back," and you're totally right for thinking that's conflicting.

Our absolute favorite budget folding phone is an extra $150 off today
Motorola Razr 2024 in Spritz Orange showing Moo on the cover display.

This past Friday we released our updated guide to the best phones of today. Most of the top contenders come from brands you see almost daily at this point, with phones like the Apple iPhone 16 and Google Pixel Pro 9 sitting near the top of the list. Samsung and OnePlus also make the list, though aren't quite as prolific. But when it comes to the great flip phones and great folding phones that are actually affordable? Motorola's Razr is zooming to the forefront.

Right now, you can get the Motorola Razr 2024, which we dubbed the "best cheap folding phone," for just $550 instead of the usual $700 the 256GB unlocked version costs. It's incredibly affordable compared to the competition and an overall delightful phone to use. Tap one of the buttons below to see the Motorola Razr 2024 in a store of your choice while it is $150 off or keep reading to see why we like it so much.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is up to $90 off as new features land
Running a Health Snapshot on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.

Garmin is making waves today. First things first: Garmin has just launched Garmin Connect+, a paid tier of their health tracking service that gives AI insights, more challenges, and extra features for Garmin watch wearers. Despite some community pushback, there are no deprecated features from the free tier, making this a strict upgrade. Then, we've also seen the Garmin Vivoactive 5 go on sale for up to $91 off the base price. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is typically $300, but we're seeing it offered for $220. That's a savings of $80. But, you can get a white one from Amazon for just $209, a savings of $91, or a black one from Walmart for just $215, a savings of $85. Choose your favorite retailer and tap the button below to start shopping, or keep reading for more info on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.

Why you should buy a Garmin Vivoactive 5
Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is a comfortable, stylish, and easy to use smartwatch. With around 11 days of battery life, you'll get a good picture into your rhythms at periods of a week or more at a time. The watch analyzes your sleep and energy levels, giving you advice on when to go to sleep and when to wake up for an optimal you. And, of course, there are sports and training apps included within the watch, with special workouts made explicitly for those that need to use a wheelchair. This is a smartwatch made for a wide variety of people and is a safe gift.

