Amazon’s No. 1 New Release is the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition — And it’s 20% off

Lately, we’ve been thinking about what we love about Kindles. However, there’s one thing that you could never love about a Kindle — the beautiful colors. That is, until now.

Around six months ago, Amazon released the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (sometimes referred to as just the Kindle Colorsoft) for a beautiful color version of the Kindle. It’s standard price is $280 but you can get it for a discount of $55 right now, making it just $225. If knowing that it is one of the best Kindles (except that it finally has color) is enough for you to figure out that this is a buy for you, just tap the button below to find the deal. Otherwise, keep reading to see why we think this is a good deal.

Why you should buy a Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

The clear advantage of the Kindle Colorsoft is its colored screen. One thing you’ll love about this Kindle is how transformative it is to the browsing experience. While we’re told to not judge a book by its color, we’re mammals and we do. The Kindle Colorsoft brings book covers to their full, living color — not to mention the illustrations inside. Furthermore, if you most just read books on the Kindle and use it as a tablet for notes and annotations, you’ll be quite pleased by the ability to finally use colored highlights in your favorite texts. Finally, while our Kindle Colorsoft review does mention a couple of hiccups with reading comics on the device, it also mentioned that they looked “sharp and defined.”

This product is more than just a colorized eReader, though. It has 32GB of storage, a battery life of eight weeks, an auto-adjusting light for day and night reading, wireless charging options, and a waterproof body that finally makes bath time reading achievable. The Kindle Colorsoft is a robust little device you’re sure to love.

To get your Kindle Colorsoft at a price of just $225 (instead of the regular $280) and save $55, just tap the button below. Alternatively, take a look at our list of the best Kindle alternatives. This list includes items like the Kobo Clara Colour and the Boox Go Color 7, both of which are direct competitors to the Kindle Colorsoft and also do color.