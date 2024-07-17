If you’re looking for Kindle deals to buy from this year’s Prime Day tablet deals, you should take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. For only $315, you’ll get the 32GB model of the Kindle Scribe, the e-book reader’s Premium Pen, a folio leather cover, and a power adapter. That’s a $175 discount on the bundle’s original price of $490, but we’re not sure if the bargain will make it to the last minute of the shopping holiday. If you’re interested in this package, we highly recommend that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Scribe upgrades Amazon’s e-book reader with the ability to write on the device’s 10.2-inch e-ink screen, which makes it the best Kindle if you like adding notes or drawing doodles on your books. You’ll still be able to buy and download e-books from Amazon’s Kindle Store, and its auto-adjusting backlight and adjustable warm light will make sure that you’re going to have a comfortable reading experience, no matter the time of the day. The Kindle Scribe has a USB-C port for charging, but you won’t be using it much because its battery can last up to three weeks.

The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle gives you the 32GB model of the e-book reader and its Premium Pen, which features a dedicated eraser and a shortcut key for functions such as activating the highlighter or opening a sticky note. The bundle also includes a folio leather cover that will protect the device from scratches, and a power adapter for wider compatibility to charge the Kindle Scribe.

If you don’t own a Kindle yet, you shouldn’t let this year’s Prime Day deals end without buying the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle from Amazon. Instead of the package’s sticker price of $490, you’ll only have to pay $315 for savings of $175. It’s not a good idea to wait until final moments of the shopping event before you complete your transaction for the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle though, as it may be gone by then. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you’re going to have to buy it right now.