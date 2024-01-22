 Skip to main content
This deal gets you millions of e-books for free for three months

Kindle deals aren’t just restricted to discounts on the devices themselves but services relating to them too. Right now, you can sign up to three months of Kindle Unlimited for free so you don’t have to worry about the monthly fee of $12. That works out as a saving of $36 across the three months while also allowing you to check out a near-endless supply of books too. Whether you’ve just bought a Kindle or you’re settling down for better habits this year, this is a great deal for anyone who hasn’t already signed up for it in the past. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look at what Kindle Unlimited has to offer.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Kindle Unlimited is basically Amazon’s book-borrowing service. It works just like a virtual library allowing you to check out up to 10 items at once. Not just e-books are catered for here with audiobooks and comic books also available, along with many magazine subscriptions. It’s possible to borrow titles as often as you like with no due dates if you don’t return them by a set time.

Kindle Unlimited has a wide variety of different reading materials. It covers many different genres and authors, meaning there’s something for everyone. Whether you love crime fiction, romance, science fiction, or even fantasy, there’s something here that is sure to entice you. The focus is on self-published, indie authors, so this is the place to go to discover new favorites without having to worry about additional costs.

While one of the best Kindles is a good way to check out Kindle Unlimited, it’s not essential. You can always use the Kindle app instead on your iOS or Android device, whether that’s a tablet or phone, while there’s also support for PC and Mac. Borrowing books or magazines takes hardly any time here and it’s always simple to browse the library.

Right now is the perfect time to check out Kindle Unlimited. That’s thanks to Amazon offering three months free to anyone who hasn’t checked it out before. Just hit the button below to get signed up and enjoy three months of extensive reading entirely for free. Just remember to cancel the subscription before the three months expire so you don’t pay anything.

