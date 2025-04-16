 Skip to main content
Latest iPhone Fold rumor tells us a little more about the camera

By
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

Foldable phones have been around for over five years now and there are several options available. It’s not just Samsung and Google in the folding space, but Motorola, Huawei, Oppo, OnePlus and Honor too. There is one company notably missing however, and that’s Apple. 

The company has long been rumoured to be working on a folding iPhone, and there’s talk of a larger folding device too. Both are speculated to enter mass production in late 2026 with a launch then happening towards the end of next year or early 2027. 

What’s the latest rumor for the iPhone Fold?

Between now and then, there’s a good chance we will hear plenty of rumors surrounding the iPhone Fold, as it is being called, but the latest refers to the camera on the outer display. Korean news aggregator yeux1122, picked up by MacRumors, has cited information from Lanzuk on Weibo suggesting the iPhone Fold will opt for a punch-hole front facing camera on its outer display. 

Apparently it will be “almost identical to current foldables” – so we’re talking Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open – which may disappoint those hoping for Apple to bring something different to the market given how late to the party it is. It’s not clear from the post whether the camera will be placed within a Dynamic Island setup – which would be different of course, or on its own like the other options currently available. 

Previous rumours have suggested Apple won’t opt for Face ID on the folding iPhone and instead place Touch ID into the side button. 

No other new information was revealed by yeux1122 or Lanzuk, though the post did support previous rumours surrounding the screen sizes and resolutions. It’s said the internal display of the iPhone Fold will be 7.76-inches with a 2,713 x 1,920 pixel resolution, while the external display will be 5.49-inches with a 2,088 x 1,422 resolution. 

For now, there is of course no official information on the iPhone Fold with Apple having not even confirmed it is working on a folding phone. With the trend for foldables seemingly not going anywhere, it would be odd for Apple not to join the party eventually of course, but what will actually materialise from all the rumours remains to be seen at the moment. 

