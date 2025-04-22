 Skip to main content
Latest Pixel Watch update saves those stuck on older software

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 3, showing the app drawer.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you own a Google Pixel Watch, we have exciting news! According to Android Authority, a new software update has been released for all Pixel Watch models, addressing two key issues.

This update fixes a critical bug originating from the March software update, affecting step tracking accuracy. It also enables all Pixel Watch owners to upgrade to Wear OS 5.1; some users have been unable to receive a software update since November.

The new software version, BP1A.250305.019.W8, is now being rolled out to Pixel Watch 1, 2, and 3 globally. As the release notes explain:

“All Pixel Watch devices will receive updates starting today to address occurrences of some issues listed below. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks in phases depending on carrier and device type. Users will receive a notification on their Watch once the software update becomes available for their device.”

The previous software update included a “step count algorithm enhancement” that caused some watches to report unusually high step counts in specific scenarios. To resolve this issue, Google states that the algorithm has now been reverted to its original, more reliable version.

This isn’t the first time Google has had to resolve software issues for its Pixel Watches. A similar problem happened last September that required a bug fix. Last month, some Pixel Watch users had a problem with delayed notifications.

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch later this year. This new wearable is rumored to be Google’s most advanced yet, potentially debuting alongside the Pixel 10 series this summer. Industry insiders indicate it may feature a completely redesigned circular chassis with a slimmer profile compared to earlier models, addressing one of the main criticisms of previous versions. The display is anticipated to utilize next-generation LTPO OLED technology for improved battery efficiency while maintaining always-on capabilities. Battery life could see a significant boost through both hardware optimizations and more efficient Wear OS software.

Processing power is expected to increase with a new custom Tensor wearable chip co-developed with Samsung, potentially providing enhanced AI capabilities on-device.

