Latest watchOS 11.4 update will make it easier for you to get out of bed

By
The Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses, Apple Watch Series 10, and Oura Ring 4 on a table.
Ray-Ban Meta (left), Apple Watch Series 10, and Oura Ring 4

Every fall, Apple drops a number of major software updates for its devices, with last year seeing the arrival of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and macOS 15 Sequoia. We then get smaller updates to these software builds as the months progress with some of those introducing big features that maybe weren’t ready when the main software dropped, while others are merely bug fixes.

This week saw the release of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 but while watchOS would usually have dropped at the same time – in this case watchOS 11.4 – it was notably missing. Still, there’s good news in that it is here now, and with it come a couple of new features one of which is especially good for those of you who need an extra kick to get out of bed in the morning. 

What features are new in watchOS 11.4?

Apple’s watchOS 11.4 introduces an improvement for the smartwatch’s sleep alarm. The Sleep Wake Up Alarm will now be able to break through silent mode on your Apple Watch so you don’t need to turn silent mode off before you go to bed in fear of missing your alarm. 

There is still the vibration alarm for those that don’t want to wake their partner up, but if the vibration on your wrist isn’t enough to wake you up, being able to have your Apple Watch’s alarm ring too will no doubt be a welcome addition. 

The software also sees the Home app on Apple Watch support Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners. That support has been introduced on iPhone through iOS 18.4 and iPad through iPadOS 18.4 too, but with watchOS 11.4, it means you can command your robot vacuum from your wrist. 

Elsewhere, watchOS 11.4 brings a number of bug fixes and improvements, as is usually the case, including a fix to the bug that made watch face selection unresponsive when switching faces. 

The watchOS 11.4 software is available to Apple Watch models from the Series 6 and newer. To download it, go to the Watch app on your iPhone and head to ‘General’. From there, you will need to tap on ‘Software Update’. You will also need to make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.4 before you can update your Apple Watch.

