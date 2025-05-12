Leaked iPhone 17 cases show just how big camera bump could be on Pros

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the next phones expected from Apple before the year is out. Many are suggesting Apple is planning to launch an iPhone 17 alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, whilst also introducing a super slim iPhone in order to compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge.

Multiple renders have leaked of all the rumored Apple devices, giving us an idea as to what we might be able to expect come September when they are expected to be revealed, and now a set of case images have leaked supporting the previous renders.

The images were posted by leaker Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter) and they allegedly show “cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max”. The cases are all the same with a transparent rear and white detailing for MagSafe, very closely resembling the official ‘Clear Case with MagSafe’ Apple offers for its current iPhone line up.

What do the cases tell us about the upcoming iPhones?

The iPhone 17 case has the smallest camera cut out, only slightly larger than the iPhone 16 models, while the case for the iPhone 17 Air – as rumors have been calling the slim device – show a cut out that spans the width of the device, not too dissimilar from Pixel phones but positioned higher up the rear.

It’s the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max cases that are perhaps the most notable in this leak however, because those camera cut outs are certainly not discreet. As we said, they tie in with previous renders, all of which show a camera housing for the iPhone 17 Pro models moving from a square in the top left corner like the iPhone 16 Pro models to a housing that stretches across the entire width.

For now, there’s nothing to say these cases are legit, but given they do seem to support previous rumors surrounding Apple’s next iPhones, the design changes speculated for this year are looking more and more likely as the months go on. With September several months away it’s possible things could change so take these cases with a pinch of the old salt for now, but if you’re consider going Pro, be prepared for some changes at the same time.