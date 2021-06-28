Lenovo has gone tablet mad at Mobile World Congress 2021 and announced five new Android-based models, with the most interesting being the enormous Yoga Tab 13, which as the name hints has a whopping 13-inch screen. It’s joined by a slightly smaller 11-inch version, along with the Tab M7 and Tab M8, and the Tab P11 Plus too. Let’s take a closer look.

Yoga Tab 13 and Yoga Tab 11

Lenovo’s gunning for Apple’s iPad Pro range with the new Yoga Tab 13 and Yoga Tab 11, but while the screen sizes are similar to Apple’s best tablets, the Lenovo models have some interesting design features that make them stand out. The Yoga Tab 13 has an unusual Alcantara-covered back, and both models continue with Lenovo’s clever stainless steel kickstand design. It’s integrated into the barrel running down one side of the tablet, and can be used to hold the tablet up in landscape orientation, or even hung from a hook on the wall.

The barrel itself makes holding the tablet comfortable, and helps thin the rest of the body right down, despite it containing a 10,000mAh battery and four JBL-tuned, Dolby Atmos speakers. The Yoga Tab 13 has a 13-inch LTPS screen with a 2160 x 1350 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, plus Dolby Vision support. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 8GB of RAM, with the choice of either 128GB or 256GB storage space.

The Yoga Tab 11’s screen is smaller and has a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, while retaining the 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, but swaps the Qualcomm chip out for a MediaTek Hello G90T. Both run Android 11 and there’s an 8GB/256GB or a 4GB/128GB model to choose from. The Tab 11 is a little lighter than the 830 gram Yoga Tab 13 at 655 grams.

It’s also a lot cheaper. The Yoga Tab 11 has a starting price of 349 euros which converts over to $416, while the Yoga Tab 13 will cost 799 euros, or around $953. The larger model will be out in June, with the 11-inch model coming in July.

Lenovo Tab M7 and Tab M8

It’s the price that will attract you to the Tab M7, which will cost just 119 euros, or about $140 when it’s released in June. For this you get a metal body and a 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel resolution screen, a MediaTek MT8166 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB storage, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras.

The Tab M8 doesn’t have a confirmed price yet, but it’s stated the model won’t be sold in the U.S.. It has an 8-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel resolution screen, a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, and a 5MP camera on the back, plus a 2MP video call camera on the front. The Tab M8 will also be sold with a 4G LTE connection.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Designed more for productivity than entertainment, the Tab P11 Plus will be available with an optional keyboard and fabric-covered kickstand case, plus it has a dedicated “Productivity” mode for Android, making it easier to get work done. It also works with Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 stylus. Like the Yoga Tab 11, it has the MediaTek Helio G90T inside, here with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and the option of 64GB or 128GB storage space.

The 11-inch IPS LCD screen has a 2000 x 1200-pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate. It has also a dual microphone array and four speakers, and a 7,500mAh battery. The all-metal body has a dual-tone color scheme on the back, just like Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet Chromebook tablets. Lenovo says the Tab P11 Plus will be released in July and cost 299 euros, or about $356.

Lenovo has not released U.S. prices or availability for any of the new tablets yet, but we will update here when the information when it’s announced.

