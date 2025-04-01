 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Lenovo’s new gaming tablet could bring a boost to battery life and performance

By
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 sitting on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a new gaming tablet, Lenovo might be working on something that’ll catch your eye. According to a new leak, Lenovo is preparing a refresh of the Legion Y700 gaming tablet, and the new version will come with subtle, but meaningful upgrades. Here’s what we know.

The leak originates from Digital Chat Station, and as is often the case with leaks such as this, it’s a short message that’s just jam-packed with information. Although not specifically pointed out by name, the leak is most likely talking about the Lenovo Legion Y700, or rather whatever follows that tablet. The Y700 is still a fresh release, having launched in September 2024, but Lenovo might already have something better up its sleeve. As always with leaks, keep in mind that none of this is confirmed until Lenovo itself says so.

Recommended Videos

The new tablet, said to be aimed at esports gamers, is said to ditch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in favor of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This alone should give it a nice boost to performance, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite has a faster and better CPU and GPU; some sources claim it’s up to 45% faster than the Gen 3.

The back of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Next, we’ve got a boost to battery life, and who doesn’t like that? Last year’s Y700 sports a 6550 mAh battery, and although it’s not clear what the new model will bring, it should have a larger battery, all the while offering a thinner frame.

Related

The leaker also pointed out that the new Lenovo Legion tablet would come with dual speakers and dual X-axis monitors. The screen size is said to stay the same at 8.8 inches.

When is this new tablet set to come out? Hard to say, and the leaker didn’t specify. Notebookcheck tentatively mentions that it’ll arrive in the second quarter of 2025, which would be less than a year after the release of the Y700.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Samsung brings a Squid Game season 2 surprise to the Galaxy Store
A promotional image for the launch of the Netflix app in the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Samsung is working hard to attract Galaxy device owners to visit and download apps from the Galaxy Store, its own app store, which rivals Google's Play Store and is pre-installed on all certified Android phones. To do this, Samsung has announced the arrival of Netflix and an exclusive incentive to download it — a special Samsung-only look at the forthcoming Squid Game season 2 Netflix series.

Visit the Galaxy Store and an “exclusive, never-before-seen clip” from Squid Game season 2 will be yours, which is said to provide a “darker, twisted look into the storyline for the upcoming season, and is only available on the Galaxy Store.” You’ll have to be quick to see it, though, as the clip expires on December 26, when Squid Game season 2 premiers on Netflix.

Read more
Google’s dead Pixel Tablet 2 could have been a solid upgrade
The Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.

The fate of Google’s Pixel Tablet seems uncertain at this point, with multiple leaks suggesting that a successor was put on ice. It seems, however, that a Pixel Tablet 2 moved into advanced stages of development with some neat upgrades before it was unceremoniously axed.

The folks over at Android Authority, citing internal documents, report that the second-generation Pixel Tablet would’ve arrived armed with the Tensor G4 silicon, which also powers the Google Pixel 9 series smartphones. Google was also reportedly eyeing a cellular version with a Samsung Exynos 5G modem for the slate.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 could add a new feature that’s perfect for mobile gaming
A person playing a game on the Samsung Galaxy A35.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is set to blow fans away with its impressive specs, and the latest leak just lends more credence to those rumors. According to trusted leaker Jukanlosreve, Samsung is working on a "game mode" that will improve performance without generating a tremendous amount of excess heat.

Jukanlosreve speculates the game mode feature will utilize the Qualcomm Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 (AFME 2.0), which is a technology that can double the frame rate in games without increasing its power usage. That means a smoother gaming experience without extra heat or a noticeable impact on battery life. Qualcomm writes that AFME 2.0 "provides realistic detail by generating high-quality scenes, doubling the frame rate while maintaining the same power consumption."

Read more