Lenovo’s new gaming tablet could bring a boost to battery life and performance

If you’re looking for a new gaming tablet, Lenovo might be working on something that’ll catch your eye. According to a new leak, Lenovo is preparing a refresh of the Legion Y700 gaming tablet, and the new version will come with subtle, but meaningful upgrades. Here’s what we know.

The leak originates from Digital Chat Station, and as is often the case with leaks such as this, it’s a short message that’s just jam-packed with information. Although not specifically pointed out by name, the leak is most likely talking about the Lenovo Legion Y700, or rather whatever follows that tablet. The Y700 is still a fresh release, having launched in September 2024, but Lenovo might already have something better up its sleeve. As always with leaks, keep in mind that none of this is confirmed until Lenovo itself says so.

The new tablet, said to be aimed at esports gamers, is said to ditch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in favor of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This alone should give it a nice boost to performance, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite has a faster and better CPU and GPU; some sources claim it’s up to 45% faster than the Gen 3.

Next, we’ve got a boost to battery life, and who doesn’t like that? Last year’s Y700 sports a 6550 mAh battery, and although it’s not clear what the new model will bring, it should have a larger battery, all the while offering a thinner frame.

The leaker also pointed out that the new Lenovo Legion tablet would come with dual speakers and dual X-axis monitors. The screen size is said to stay the same at 8.8 inches.

When is this new tablet set to come out? Hard to say, and the leaker didn’t specify. Notebookcheck tentatively mentions that it’ll arrive in the second quarter of 2025, which would be less than a year after the release of the Y700.