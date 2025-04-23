 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s upcoming gaming tablet comes with a boost to battery life

The back of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Lenovo’s upcoming gaming tablet is right around the corner, and the company has just revealed some of the key specs. The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4 is a refresh, coming in as a follow-up to the previous generation, but it’s getting a lot of upgrades under the hood that should allow it to compete against some of the best gaming tablets.

As shared by Notebookcheck, Lenovo’s upcoming gaming tablet is really starting to take shape. The company only launched the last-gen version, dubbed the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, in late 2024, but gamers will get their hands on the newer-and-better version in May 2025 — meaning less than a year after the previous iteration.

Previous leaks already revealed that we’d be getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside this tablet. That alone should account for a noticeable improvement in performance, but we don’t know yet whether Lenovo is using the seven-core or the eight-core version of the SoC, so it’s hard to accurately predict what to expect at this point.

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 sitting on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

One thing that’s certainly getting an upgrade is the battery life. Lenovo announced that the battery capacity went up from 6,550 mAh to 7,600 mAh. Combine that with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, and we’re likely looking at a boost to battery life, which is crucial where gaming tablets are concerned.

Aside from the above, Lenovo has also talked about the new large vapor chamber cooling setup, which is now said to come with a 12,000mm2 copper cooler. Gaming tablets can heat up during intense gameplay, so again, this is good news.

Lastly, we now know that the tablet will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’ll be pretty lightweight, weighing in at roughly 340 grams (0.7lbs).

It’s unclear when exactly this tablet will appear on the shelves or how much it’ll cost, but with a rumored release date in May, it won’t be long until we find out.

