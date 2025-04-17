Lenovo’s affordable notetaking tablet just dropped to $130

If you want a tablet that’s capable of multi-tasking and operation in multiple windows, you don’t actually need to buy an expensive tablet or one of the best 2-in-1 tablets. You can actually get everything you need with a Lenovo Tab M11, an affordable tablet that is normally just $180. That’s a pretty good deal already, but it gets even better with this tablet deal — today you can get a Lenovo Tab M11 for just $130, a savings of $50. Learn more about the tablet below, or check out its store page and take advantage of this deal by tapping the button below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M11

The Lenovo Tab M11 has an 11-inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel screen that refreshes at 90Hz. It only has 4GB of RAM but still has the capabilities to use a split screen or multiple windows for multiple tasks at once. Or it can pass tasks to another (presumably more powerful) device via Bluetooth. It also has reading and document scan modes that make the Lenovo Tab M11 a perfect tablet for studying. This version of the tablet comes with 64GB of storage.

Then, there’s the ongoing thing where good tablets are trying to be affordable Microsoft Surface Pro alternatives, and with the ability to add a stylus pen and keyboard later, the Lenovo Tab M11 is no different. Again, it doesn’t have the impactful RAM of a typical laptop but is definitely on par with even some of the best Chromebooks, which often sport 4GB of RAM, too. If you’re primarily using the Lenovo Tab M11 for reading, writing, notetaking, and web browsing, eventually adding a stylus or keyboard for enhanced and natural note-taking is not a bad idea, but you aren’t missing out if you wait until later to make the leap. This tablet deal is good in its own right, right now, and goodies will only make it better.

If this tablet interests you, be sure to tap the button below to get one today while it is still $130. The Lenovo Tab M11 usually costs $180, so that’s a savings of $50. This deal won’t last forever, so be sure to pick it up now if you want it. If you’re not intrigued by the Lenovo Tab M11, however, you should go check out our list of the best tablets to find something that is more your style.