If you’re looking for cheap tablet deals, Lenovo is a good place to check out. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet for $120, saving you $30 off the regular price of $150. A good discount on an already well-priced tablet, it’s the ideal accompaniment on your travels or simply when you need something larger than your phone on the couch. Sure to sell out soon, let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M9

Lenovo makes some of the best Android tablets around and while this one doesn’t feature in our roundup, it’s still worth considering. It has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. While it won’t be as fast as some of the best tablets, it’s still more than capable if you want to browse the internet, play some casual games, or watch your favorite shows. It’s a good device for handing over to the kids during a long journey too.

Much of that success is thanks to its 9-inch HD screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 and 400 nits of brightness. Impressively, the speakers offer Dolby Atmos support which is always nice to experience. There’s also a 2MP fixed focus front camera for taking selfies or conducting video calls as well as for logging in, while there’s an 8MP rear camera with auto focus for the occasional snap. The tablet is light and thin too so it’s easily portable and the ideal thing to toss into your bag for safekeeping. Even for reading, it works well thanks to the immersive reading mode that adds ambient sounds while you read.

With plenty of useful features right down to long-lasting battery life, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a great all-rounder. Usually priced at $150, you can buy the Lenovo Tab M9 for $120 right now when you buy direct from Lenovo. A $30 saving has made this a more tempting option for anyone seeking out an Android tablet. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

