 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale has a Android tablet worth buying for $100

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo Tab M9 tablet on a white background.
Lenovo

You don’t need to spend several hundred dollars if you want to get a dependable tablet, especially with tablet deals like this one from Best Buy — the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $100, following a $40 discount on its original price of $140. As part of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention, but once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will return for the actual  shopping holiday. If you want to make sure that you get this Android tablet for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it right now.

Why you should by the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet

If you manage your expectations with the Lenovo Tab M9, you’ll be getting a device that will be able to handle your day-to-day functions. It’s not going to be as fast as the high-end models among the best tablets, but with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 3GB of RAM, it will provide decent performance for work and school tasks such as doing online research, managing spreadsheets, and communicating with your colleagues. It’s also perfect for recreational activities such as watching streaming shows and playing mobile games, as the tablet features a 9-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution.

The Lenovo Tab M9 ships with Android 12, but you have the option of upgrading it to Android 13 to be able to access the latest features and to receive updated security from Google’s mobile operating system. The tablet’s internal storage of 32GB probably won’t be enough for all of your apps, photos, and videos, but fortunately, you can use a microSD card to get extra space. The tablet can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, and it’s protected by a facial recognition system.

Related

The Lenovo Tab M9, a reliable Android tablet that’s already a steal at its sticker price of $140, is currently even cheaper for just $100 as on of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. We’re not sure if the $40 discount will remain available from now until the shopping event though, as there’s a chance that stocks may not be able to keep up with demand. If you’re already looking forward to using the Lenovo Tab M9, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
I’d recommend these early Black Friday phone deals if you can’t wait
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Phone Deals

If you can no longer wait for Black Friday to buy a new smartphone, the good news is that you can already take advantage of some early Black Friday phone deals. We're not sure until when they'll remain available, and if their prices will change once the shopping holiday arrives, but if you're interested in any of the offers that we've highlighted below, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Apple iPhone 15 -- $60 per month

Read more
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard just got a big discount
The Surface Pro 9 with the Type Cover keyboard lifted up.

If you can't decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next portable device, then you may want to consider going for Best Buy's offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. From its original price of $1,540, the powerful and versatile machine with a keyboard cover is down to $1,100. That's $440 in savings that you can use on computing accessories and software, but you'll only get it if you complete the transaction as soon as possible. If you delay your purchase, you may miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the detachable category, according to our laptop buying guide. That means the device offers the utility of a laptop's keyboard and the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen, and it can switch between these forms by connecting a removable keyboard. The keyboard cover for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 doubles as protection for its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen when closed, though you have the option of using the device all day as it offers a battery life of up to 15.5 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet is 35% off in its October sale
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is here, in the middle of October, close to the holiday shopping season, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on gifts and last-minute discounts. If you're looking for a new tablet in this year's Prime Day deals, but haven't found one that speaks to you yet, you may want to consider going for the Amazon Fire Max 11. From the 64GB, ad-supported version's original price of $230, you can get it for just $150 after a 35% discount from Amazon, which will let you pocket $80 in savings. With the shopping event wrapping up soon, we're not sure if this offer will remain available, so to make sure that you get this tablet for much cheaper than usual, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11 certainly looks like it will eventually take the place of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top choice for Amazon fans. It begins with the device's 11-inch screen with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which offers natural colors and strong blacks to make watching streaming content enjoyable. The Amazon Fire Max 11 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours to keep you company during long commutes, and while its 64GB storage is limiting, you can get up to 1TB of extra space with a microSD card.

Read more