You don’t need to spend several hundred dollars if you want to get a dependable tablet, especially with tablet deals like this one from Best Buy — the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $100, following a $40 discount on its original price of $140. As part of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention, but once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will return for the actual shopping holiday. If you want to make sure that you get this Android tablet for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it right now.

Why you should by the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet

If you manage your expectations with the Lenovo Tab M9, you’ll be getting a device that will be able to handle your day-to-day functions. It’s not going to be as fast as the high-end models among the best tablets, but with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 3GB of RAM, it will provide decent performance for work and school tasks such as doing online research, managing spreadsheets, and communicating with your colleagues. It’s also perfect for recreational activities such as watching streaming shows and playing mobile games, as the tablet features a 9-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution.

The Lenovo Tab M9 ships with Android 12, but you have the option of upgrading it to Android 13 to be able to access the latest features and to receive updated security from Google’s mobile operating system. The tablet’s internal storage of 32GB probably won’t be enough for all of your apps, photos, and videos, but fortunately, you can use a microSD card to get extra space. The tablet can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, and it’s protected by a facial recognition system.

The Lenovo Tab M9, a reliable Android tablet that’s already a steal at its sticker price of $140, is currently even cheaper for just $100 as on of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. We’re not sure if the $40 discount will remain available from now until the shopping event though, as there’s a chance that stocks may not be able to keep up with demand. If you’re already looking forward to using the Lenovo Tab M9, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

