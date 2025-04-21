This unhinged deal makes the hinged Lenovo tablet just $252 for a short time

One of the good things about a tablet is that you have an oversized phone that you can carry around with you. One of the bad things about a tablet is that you have an oversized phone (that you have to hold) with you. The Lenovo Tab Plus gives you the best of both worlds by providing a 170-degree hinge on the rear of the tablet. It has its own stand. And while we’ll look at the Lenovo Tab Plus’s overall features and the possibilities that come with a nice built-in hinge later, you need to know that you can get one for nearly $100 off if you act now. Usually, a Lenovo Tab Plus costs $350, but right now you can get yours for $252 if you tap the button below. That’s a savings of $98 and that makes this one of the most exciting tablet deals available today.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab Plus

The Lenovo Tab Plus has an 11.5-inch 2000 x 1200 IPS screen with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These are pretty standard numbers, though the combination of them all together (especially the 256GB of storage) are fairly rare on a tablet of this price, deal or no deal. The sound system is driven by JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, though you can plug in your favorite headphones for high-res lossless audio, too.

Its 170-degree kickstand hinge makes it an interesting purchase, too. For one, it allows you to prop the tablet up on a table, leaving you hands-free to enjoy the device. Think of it as a mini TV with a touchscreen interface that you can set up anywhere. Or, you can put it into a display mode, think of it like a smart display of sorts, when it’s hinged and charging. There’s a lot of versatility in this one tablet.

If you’re interested, the Lenovo Tab Plus is just $252 today. That’s $98 down from its usual price of $350, available to you now if you tap the button below. There’s a possibility this deal won’t be around tomorrow, though, so be sure to buy the tablet now if you want it. If you miss it, or want a different tablet, you can also check out our listing of the best tablets for more interesting tablets to try.