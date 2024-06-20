Lenovo’s new Android tablet just put the Pixel Tablet to shame

Lenovo has just announced the new Lenovo Tab Plus, a budget-friendly option for those seeking a tablet designed for music lovers in particular. For just $290, it’s a much better value than the dock-less version of the Google Pixel Tablet.

The new Lenovo Tablet Plus features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also TUV-certified, which means that it was tested to ensure low blue light and be flicker-free for optimal eye comfort during use. Peak brightness reaches 400 nits.

Recommended Videos

For audio, the Lenovo Tablet Plus is equipped with eight JBL speakers with hi-fi matrix structure tuning. It pairs nicely with the display.

Inside the Lenovo Tablet Plus is a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8GB RAM and comes in either 128GB or 256GB storage options. But if you want more than that, the Tab Plus has a microSD card slot, so you can expand that if needed. It also has an IP52 water and dust resistance rating. And as a tablet designed for music enthusiasts, yes, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Lenovo Tablet Plus, which seems to be a rarity these days.

Though Lenovo designed this tablet for music fans, there are some features that make it a great all-around tablet. There is a built-in Reading Mode that will soften the screen to simulate book pages for an optimal reading experience. Or you can use it in Standby Mode to turn the tablet into a digital photo frame or even a clock for a room. Standby Mode is automatically activated when it’s not in use and charging in landscape mode with the integrated kickstand.

Yes, you read that right — the Lenovo Tab Plus has a built-in kickstand. This makes it the optimal choice for watching videos, making video calls, and even playing music. It also has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, and an 8MP front camera with fixed focus.

The large 8,600mAh battery will let you stream audio and video for up to 12 consecutive hours. And when it needs to recharge, it can go from zero to 100% in just 90 minutes with 45W fast charging.

The Lenovo Tab Plus has a privacy dashboard where you can easily manage all permissions. It comes with Android 14 out of the box, will receive two years of major software updates (up to Android 16), and will receive security patches until June 2028.

The Lenovo Tablet Plus is available in only one color, Luna Grey. Its starting price is $290 in select global markets. Several compatible accessories, such as the Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, are also available, but those are sold separately.

Editors' Recommendations