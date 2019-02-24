Share

Folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold may be coming to offer us a mix of smartphone and tablet, but they’re still a long way off from being offered at a price that isn’t close to the cost of two flagship phones. Thankfully, it’s not your only choice if you’re looking to get a smartphone’s versatility along with the big screen of a tablet. Lenovo has chosen MWC 2019 to reveal the Lenovo Tab V7, a tablet with smartphone capabilities and a price tag that’s a fraction of the Galaxy Fold’s.

Despite the low price, the Lenovo Tab V7 manages to look good. The display is a 6.95-inch IPS LCD running a 2,160 x 1,080 resolution and a maximum brightness of 350 nits. Lenovo has slimmed down the bezels dramatically, allowing for a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent, while still ensuring there’s enough bezel to grab during use. The bezels have been put to good use too, thanks to the inclusion of two front-facing speakers that are enhanced with Dolby Audio. At 195 grams, it’s lighter than the iPhone XS Max. You’ll find a fingerprint sensor on the back, and there’s also support for unlocking with iris and facial recognition.

Key Specs CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Memory: 3/4GB Storage: 32/64GB MicroSD storage: None Screen size: 6.95-inches Resolution: 2,160 x 1,080 Connectivity: GSM/CDMA/LTE Battery: 5,180mAh Size: 177.9 x 86.5 x 7.89 mm Weight: 195g (6.2oz) Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

It’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, so while it shouldn’t be your first choice — or even second — for serious mobile gaming, it should be able to handle simple tasks without much issue. It comes with options for 3GB and 4GB of RAM for multitasking, and either 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 5,180mAh battery that should provide excellent battery life when combined with the modest hardware. There’s a 13-megapixel fixed-focus camera lens on the back, while the front-facing selfie camera is a 5-megapixel fixed-focus lens.

It’s all powered by Android’s latest and greatest — Android 9.0 Pie. It’s fully 4G-compatible, backing up its smartphone qualifications, and it also comes with a dual SIM slot, making it perfect for world travelers.

Unfortunately, we’ve got bad news if you’re in the U.S. — Lenovo has only announced availability for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. However, it’ll be coming to those markets for the bargain price of 249 euros (roughly $282), making it a great option for anyone in those areas who needs a super-large phone. We’ll keep you updated if U.S. availability and release dates are announced.