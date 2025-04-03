 Skip to main content
Save over $1,000 on this top-rated Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop if you act now

Amazing Deal Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 front view showing tent mode.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Lately, I’ve been covering less of the best laptop deals and more of the best tablet deals. But sometimes you find a great deal that lies right in the middle of those two product categories and just have to go with it. Today in Lenovo’s “Doorbusters” we found that the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 was marked down to $1,923 from $2,959. That’s a savings of over $1,000 or about 35%. It’s a big deal. And, as it is both a tablet and a laptop (one of the great things about the best 2-in-1 laptops is that they play both roles perfectly) you can get a lot of versatility out of it. Tap the button below to see the offer or keep reading to see what makes this deal tick.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its screen is 13.3 inches across diagonally with an anti-glare coat and 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. In other words, it does make for a pretty hefty tablet, but the ease of switching between typing or coding on a high-end laptop and just chilling with a tablet has never been easier. If you’re looking to do some precision work, that’s pretty easy too, as there is an integrated Lenovo stylus pen with the laptop. For some tasks this will be even easier than using a mouse. Plus, the frame is built tough and the components can handle high temperatures and some vibrations.

At the end of the day, if you were offered a $960 laptop and a $960 tablet or the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5, which would you take? The Lenovo is probably better from a hardware perspective than the equivalent laptop or tablet with the cost split like that. Plus, though the $960 laptop and $960 tablet total to a similar price as what the Lenovo costs today, that’s ignoring the deal. Right now you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 for $1,923 but it is usually $2,959. You’re saving over $1,000 with this deal, and the need to have two devices. Be sure to tap the button below to see this deal while it still lasts.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict
