Today you can save $100 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus — the pre-assembled Surface Pro alternative

Let’s face it, the line between tablet and laptop is getting blurred right and left these days. In our list of the best tablets, updated just today, you’ll see the Apple iPad Air (2025) along with a list of ‘Pros’ and ‘Cons’. The fourth pro is none other than “More affordable new Magic Keyboard,” which really does seem to show that people want their tablets to be laptops. There’s a whole genre of 2-in-1 laptops that can be bulkier but convert to a tablet mode easily.

But perhaps the most egregious offender of this trend is the (absolutely wonderful) Microsoft Surface Pro line, which has a bought-separately keyboard. We love it, however there is room to admit that it’d be nice to have everything in one package, at one price. And that’s where we get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, which even has a $100 discount today, dropping it from $770 to $670. Tap the button below to see it yourself, or keep reading to see how it works.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

Lenovo’s Yoga Tab Plus has a relatively large 12.7-inch screen with a 3K resolution and impressive 144Hz refresh rate. It runs off of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that is backed up by 16GB of soldered RAM memory, and you get 256GB of on-board storage for apps, notes, and more. Of course, the real bonus here is the inclusion of the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus keyboard pack and Lenovo Tab Pen Pro. These, combined, make this an excellent tablet for notetaking as well as a decent choice of tablet for drawing. When all of this is combine with Lenovo AI Now’s context-aware chat for easy suggestions and answers, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can quickly be seen as a very versatile machine. At one moment you can kick back and watch content on its 3K screen, and in the next you can type up an assignment or even peck and doodle away at that illustrated novel you always dreamed about, getting AI feedback the whole way.

If you’re interested in this deal, and saving $100 off the $770 tablet (making it $670), go ahead and tap the button below to make sure you get the deal. Alternatively, check out these 2-in-1 laptop deals for alternative pickups.