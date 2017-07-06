Event invite hints LG's 'Mini' G6 may be revealed next week

Why it matters to you Like the look of the LG G6 but want something a little smaller? The G6 Mini could be the device for you!

Back in May, it was rumored that LG would supplement the G6 with a “Mini” device. Now, it looks like an official announcement concerning an LG G6 Mini could be on the way.

Twitter user Grzegorz Dąbek has shared an event invitation from LG for July 11 in Poland. The hashtag associated with the event is #LGBarbeQ, which is relevant because “Q6” has been one of the names linked to the G6 Mini.

If this bears out, it’s possible the G6 Mini won’t actually be a G6 at all, but have a different name entirely. Either way, the rumored specs are the same, and we could be looking at a smaller and perhaps less powerful version of LG’s flagship.

So what should we expect from the phone? Well, at this point, only specs related to the display have been leaked and it appears as though LG will be keeping the 18:9 aspect ratio, and that the display will be 5.4 inches. That is slightly smaller than the 5.7 inches on the original LG G6. The information was first reported by TechnoBuffalo.

Additionally, the phone may receive a 13-megapixel camera and 3GB of RAM, as Ubergizmo has reported.

The document TechnoBuffalo originally obtained was actually dated from earlier this year, so it is possible that the phone was planned to launch alongside the standard G6, but ended up being held back. It’s also possible the Q6 isn’t actually a smaller version of the G6 in the first place — we’ll have to wait and see.

The details regarding the display are about all we know about the device at this point, but we expect it will feature slightly less powerful specs than the original G6 with a similar, if not identical, form factor.

Another theory is that the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, making it more powerful than the original G6. The G6 did not feature the new Snapdragon 835, instead, it made use of the aging Snapdragon 821 processor because initial stock of the 835 was reserved for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. Samsung co-developed the 835, so it makes sense that it got first dibs — but that did mean that the G6 was a lot less powerful than it could have been.

Updated: Added information relating to a potential July 11 release date.