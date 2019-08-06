Mobile

LG’s got some cool dual-screen smartphone trickery up its sleeve for IFA 2019

Andy Boxall
By

LG is not-so-subtly hinting at the type of smartphone it will announce at the forthcoming IFA technology trade show in Berlin. Through a short YouTube video, LG shows a Pac-Man style game being played on a phone screen, before the character escapes out into a second screen that unfolds like a book.

“Unfolds.” Yes, that’s the word we used, and it’s a major design trend in 2019 with two of LG’s rivals announcing (but not actually launching) folding smartphones this year already. Is this teaser evidence we’re about to see what LG can do, after a wealth of rumors? After all, it knows a thing or two about flexible screens.

Digital Trends asked LG’s head of global communications, Ken Hong, about the likelihood of a flexible display folding smartphone from the company at IFA. “There are no flexible display phones in our immediate plans,” he responded.

Not a huge surprise, but now our expectations have been managed, what excitement does LG really have planned for IFA? The answer could be found in its line-up at MWC in February. The V50 ThinQ 5G was demonstrated with a dual-screen case, extending the phone’s multi-tasking functionality. It was useful for checking calendar appointments while writing email, or for watching videos or browsing the web while chatting with friends. The larger screen expanse made this more pleasurable than split-screen multi-tasking on a single screen phone.

If LG has already made a dual-screen case, the natural progression is surely to more neatly integrate the case into a phone, creating a manageable dual-screen phone, rather than only offer something like it as an accessory. What’s more, the dual-screen case for the LG V50 ThinQ was not announced for the U.S., so this may be the first time U.S. buyers will be able to try a fold-out dual-screen system.

Exactly how the dual-screen system — if that’s what is coming — will work isn’t clear though. The V50 ThinQ’s case was problematic because it meant you had to open it to see notifications and the time. The IFA 2019 teaser ends with a window on the closed phone, showing the time and date of the launch event, hinting that at least this may have been solved.

LG will hold its IFA 2019 press conference on September 6 at 10 a.m. local time in Berlin, when we will find out more.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Here's everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 adds ECG and LTE, brings back the rotating bezel

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is maturing Samsung’s smartwatch line. At a $280 starting price, you get great looks, smooth performance, a digital rotating bezel as well as LTE connectivity. There’s not much Samsung missed in this update.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs. Watch Active: All the differences explained

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers a raft of improvements over its predecessor, but it also costs more. We take a look at precisely what sets these smartwatches apart and highlight the pros and cons in this spec comparison.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung gear s2 amazon
Deals

Amazon slaps a sweet 45% price cut on the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch

Apple may have cornered the smartwatch market, but Samsung isn't ready to accept defeat. Amazon has a deal that brings the price of the Samsung Gear S2 from $250 to just 138.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review
Deals

Amazon deal offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch for just $164

Amazon is offering a renewed version of the Samsung Gear S3 for $164 but you can opt for one that's new for $280. Samsung typically sets the price of this smartwatch at $300, so you get a good deal no matter the cost.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best camera apps for the iPhone
Photography

Elevate your phone photography game with these 20 iPhone camera apps

Each iPhone is more capable than the last when it comes to capturing stills, but the default iOS camera app doesn't give you the most control of your photos. Here are the best apps for getting even more out of your iPhone's camera.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news 9
Apple

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which is right for you?

Samsung has refined and upgraded with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but how does it compare to smartwatch leader, the Apple Watch Series 4? We pit the two against each other in several categories to find out which is best for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

Google to use recycled materials in all Made by Google products by 2022

Google has announced that it will use recycled materials in all Made by Google products by 2022. In fact, the company has already started using recycled products in some of its products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Spotify IPO CEO
Home Theater

AT&T subscribers can now get Spotify Premium for free — here’s how

So you want free Spotify Premium, huh? Well, if you're an AT&T customer, you're in luck. AT&T is offering a free Premium subscription to customers on select plans, as well as six months free to others.
Posted By Josh Levenson
apple ipad 9.7 2017
Deals

Amazon offers great deals on the latest Apple iPads for back-to-school

While laptops and desktops are indispensable, tablets are compact and lightweight and can perform almost all the tasks that computers can. Amazon is offering the Apple iPad 32GB for $249.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy s9 plus review both
Mobile

The Verizon Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras are getting a Night Mode

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ookla speedtest
Mobile

Samsung phones offer faster download speeds than Apple, Huawei in 35% of nations

According to a new report from OpenSignal, your download speeds may vary depending on what company makes your phone. The report notes that globally, on average, Samsung phones offer faster speeds than those from Apple or Huawei.
Posted By Christian de Looper
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll