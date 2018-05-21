The LG Q7 range brings premium innovations to the midrange market

Share

LG is fleshing out its 2018 range with today’s announcement of the new LG Q7 range. The LG Q7 brings a whole host of interesting new features to LG’s midrange lineup, but with the midrange market even more interesting than ever with the recent reveal of the OnePlus 6, what can LG bring to the table to tempt prospective buyers?

Choices, choices

Like last year’s LG Q6, the LG Q7 will be coming in three different flavors: The standard LG Q7 Plus, the Q7 Plus, and the Q7 Alpha (stylised Q7α). Each of the phones is functionally identical from the outside, with a rounded bezel-less design similar to last year’s LG Q6, as well as 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision displays running a 2160 x 1080 resolution. Like the Q6, you’ll instead be looking at the differences between the models being in the specifications on each.

If you’re looking to get the very best of LG’s newest midrange entries, then you’ll be wanting the LG Q7 Plus. The powerhouse of the range, the Q7 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, while the standard Q7 and the Q7 Alpha come with a still respectable 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If the storage numbers aren’t big enough for you, all three models also come with MicroSD slots, and are expandable up to 2TB of extra storage. That’s a lot of pictures of your lunch.

LG has been a little cagey on the identity of the processor in each of the models, only specifying that there will either be a 1.5GHz Octa-Core processor or a 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor. We’re guessing that both will be variants of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series, possibly a Snapdragon 450. We also assume that the more powerful 1.8GHz processor will be in the Q7 Plus, while the standard and Alpha variants will see the slightly less powerful 1.5GHz version.

You’ll find a decently sized 3,000mAh battery in each of the phones, as well as Android 8.0 Oreo.

Capable cameras

The differences between the models continues into the camera. You’ll find a 16MP camera mounted on the back of the LG Q7 Plus, while the standard Q7 and Q7 Alpha make do with the small downgrade to a 13MP lens. Each of these rear-mounted cameras, regardless of model, will also come with PDAF — Phase Detection Auto Focus — an addition that LG claims is 23 percent faster to focus than previous focusing options.

Around the front of each phone you’ll find a 5MP selfie lens with the capability to capture 100-degree, wide-angle shots — perfect for those large group shots. You’ll also be able to access the selectively blurred “bokeh” style of shots with LG’s Portrait Mode. Additionally, LG has moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone, which can be used as a camera shutter button, making selfies even easier than ever.

Sound investments, smart additions

If sound quality is important to you, then you’re in accord with LG’s mobile division. Each model of the Q7 range will come with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound — a first in this price range, according to LG — which gives users virtual surround sound, with 7.1 channels. The LG Q7 Plus goes even further with audio innovations, also adding a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for high-end headphones, to cut down on distortion and deliver clearer sound to the user — another first in this price range.

Love or hate it, artificial intelligence seems here to stay, and while it’s not been loaded with the A.I. smarts of the LG G7 ThinQ, the LG Q7 range will also come with LG’s QLens feature. Essentially an A.I. search feature, users will be able to point their cameras at food or clothing to find shopping recommendations, or identify landmarks to find matching or similar photos.

Rough and tumble-ready

Life is tough, and so is the LG Q7. LG has beefed up the protective qualities of its midrange phones to survive a hazardous world, and as a result, it claims that the metallic body and metal frame of the LG Q7 is able to pass 14 MIL-STD 810G tests designed by the United States military to test the performance of equipment in harsh environments.

That’s not all either — LG has also added water and dust-resistance to the Q7, with all models of the phone being rated up to IP68.

Where to buy the LG Q7

While LG is releasing three models of the LG Q7, there’s no guarantee that a particular model will be available in your region. At this time LG is mum on pricing and availability, but does say that it aims to release the phones in early June in Europe, with shipments to the Americas and Asia following shortly afterwards. The LG Q7 Plus and Q7 will be available in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet, while the LG Q7 Alpha will only be available in Moroccan Blue.

It’s obvious to note that the LG Q7 Plus will be the most expensive of the lot, but it’s hard to say how much those price ranges will be when it’s released. With the previous Q6 releasing for 250 British pounds last year, it’s fair to expect the standard LG Q7 to be around that price, if not slightly more expensive.