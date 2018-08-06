Digital Trends
Mobile

LG wants to make sure you know it has a phone with a stylus too

Andy Boxall
By
lg q8 news

It’s stylus week in smartphone world, and although the Galaxy Note 9 is still to come, LG has started us off by announcing the LG Q8, a 2018 refresh of the entirely different Q8 from last year. It’s not a Note 9 challenger, and has a midrange specification sheet — but it may serve those who want a pen to scribble with but cannot justify the massive prices a Samsung Note phone usually commands.

What makes it most notable (sorry) is it provides some more feature and specification information into the recently announced LG Q Stylus range, which will be sold in the U.S. soon. LG wasn’t very forthcoming with the specs or price for the Q Stylus at the time, and the Q8 appears to resemble the Q Stylus Plus. Why has LG announced the phone under a different name? The Q8 is destined for South Korea at the moment.

The stylus hides inside the Q8’s body until its needed, at which time it can be used with the memo feature, for drawing, and to create your own emoji. The memo feature works even when the screen is switched off, making it easy to quickly take notes, and LG has built little sound effects into the pen so it sounds like your writing instrument of choice when it touches the screen.

Specification

This isn’t a small phone. The screen measures 6.2 inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. There is no notch along the top of the display, and screen bezels similar to the old LG G6. On the back of the phone is a single-lens 16-megapixel camera above a flash unit and a fingerprint sensor. A wide-angle selfie camera is on the front. Despite the sleek appearance, the LG Q8 reaches the MIL-STD 810G standard for toughness, including an IP68 level of water resistance. It weighs 172 grams and is 8.4mm thick, with a 3,300mAh battery inside.

A Snapdragon 450 processor and 4GB of RAM power the phone, and there is both 64GB of internal storage space, and a MicroSD card slot too. The 2017 Q8 resembled the LG V20 and had a far higher specification, but the new version has taken on a style of its own, and become a very different device despite using the same name. The Q8 didn’t have a stylus either.

LG has not given the Q8 a release date yet, but the price converts over to around $480. It will be sold in both Moroccan blue and aurora black color schemes. While the Q Stylus range is the model for buyers in the U.S., the Q8 may also be adapted for use elsewhere in the world. Just don’t get confused over the names for what is essentially the same phone it has announced once this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Up Next

World’s only revolving glass floor debuts at Space Needle
lg thinq ces 2018
Smart Home

Why learn to use gadgets when they can just learn to help us? Exactly, says LG

Digital Trends sat down with LG Electronics’ president and CTO, I.P. Park, to discuss the company’s investment in AI and two research centers. The goal? To make smart products truly smart.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
lg 38uc99 product
Product Review

LG's widest monitor ever is the next best thing to VR

LG’s 38-inch ultrawide is a one-of-a-kind a monitor that’s sure to impress anyone who catches a glimpse of it. Its 21:9 aspect ratio and near-4K resolution don’t come cheap, though, so you’ll have to open your wallet as wide as the…
Posted By Brad Bourque, Jon Martindale
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

Samsung's Bixby assistant will come to the Galaxy Tab S4 next year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has launched. With the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and the option for 256GB of storage, it's a powerful beast. But it's got more than just that up its sleeve. Here's all you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon pay places
Mobile

Moto Z3 Play and G6 Play come out to play on Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones

Amazon has been adding more phones to its Prime Exclusive Phones program. We've rounded up all the devices you can get discounted, with some great phones from big names like LG and Motorola.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
what to expect samsung galaxy unpacked 17 2016
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is days away -- what can you expect to see?

The Galaxy Note 9 will be introduced to the world at Samsung Unpacked on August 9, but it likely won't be the only new hardware in attendance. Here's everything you can expect to see at Samsung Unpacked 2018.
Posted By Mark Jansen
xiaomi qin 1 feature phone news featured
Mobile

The Qin is a super-cheap feature phone with A.I., 4G, and a T9 keypad

The Qin phone is a feature phone with A.I., real-time translation, a 4G connection, and Bluetooth. The crowdfunded Qin phone comes in two varieties, with the cheapest costing just $30 -- but it's probably only for China.
Posted By Mark Jansen
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Leaked schematic gives us our best glimpse of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The pro model is rumored to have a massive 6.9-inch display while the smaller phone comes in at 6.5 inches.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Apple may have inadvertently leaked glyphs of two of its upcoming iPhones

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
android distribution news p logo offset right
Mobile

Grab your fork and dig in: Android 9.0 Pie is here

It's time to dig in, as the new version of Android is here: Android 9.0 Pie. Is it worth getting excited about? You bet! Here are all the new features you'll want to try out in Android 9.0 Pie.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to install android p beta google feature
Mobile

Android 9.0 Pie is fresh out of the oven: Here's how to get a slice

The Android 9.0 Pie update is now available for those who have compatible phones, and want to take the latest cutting-edge features for a spin. Here's how to get your hands on Google's newest dessert-themed OS.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to check your IMEI number
Mobile

How to check your IMEI number on an iPhone, Android, or other device

If you're wondering how to check your IMEI number, then this guide will show you how to do it, regardless of what phone you have. You can find your IMEI number using the dialer, in settings, or in a couple of other places.
Posted By Simon Hill
t-mobile
Mobile

T-Mobile rolls out a cheaper, more simple unlimited plan

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
android p review hands on 3
Mobile

The Essential Phone is the first non-Pixel device to receive Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to turn off notifications on an iPhone
Mobile

Android 9.0 Pie vs. iOS 12: How notifications have changed

Google and Apple have both made some significant changes to how notifications are handled on their mobile operating systems. But just what is exactly new in Android 9.0 Pie and iOS 12? Are notifications getting easier to deal with? We…
Posted By Christian de Looper