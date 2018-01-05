LG Tribute Dynasty budget smartphone hits Boost Mobile, coming soon to Sprint

Just days before the start of CES 2018, LG has released the LG Tribute Dynasty, a low-cost smartphone that boasts a couple of nice features.

LG’s newest budget phone packs 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek processor and 2GB of RAM. That’s pretty standard fare for a budget phone, but it should allow you to browse the web and do other tasks without too much trouble.

The LG Tribute Dynasty features a five-inch IPS screen with 780p resolution. With a pixel density of 196 ppi, the screen compares with similar budget smartphones like the ZTE Blade Vantage.

Internal memory is a bit of a disappointment at 16GB . While the memory can be expanded to 32GB with a MicroSD card, it would have been nice to see the phone at least offer 32GB of onboard storage like the similarly priced ZTE Blade Z Max.

A 2,500 mAh battery will give you about 15 hours of talk time on the LG Tribute Dynasty. Again, that’s pretty comparable to other budget smartphones. The fact that the battery is removable is a nice touch.

The rear-facing camera on the Tribute Dynasty comes in at 8MP, while the front-facing camera is 5MP. While both the cameras should work fine in good lighting, we expect them to be on par with other budget smartphones in the same price range. The camera software does pack some nice features, including face detection and a beautification filter.

In addition to the stock photo software you’ll find on any Android, LG added video-editing software. The Quick video editor app allows you to create and edit HD movies, including soundtracks and text, as well as add effects to your video.

The phone runs on Android 71. Nougat. We’ve reached out to LG to ask if it will push Android 8.0 Oreo to the phone in the future,. We’re awaiting a response, but with its specs and price point, we wouldn’t bet on it.

The LG Tribute Dynasty is available now on Boost Mobile and will set you back about $100, though Boost is offering a limited-time $40 discount to current customers New customers can get the phone for $10 if they port their number to Boost. Sprint users will be able to pick up the LG Tribute Dynasty beginning on January 12.