LG’s affordable, rugged Venture X smartphone is heading to AT&T

Why it matters to you If you need an affordable smartphone that will survive accidental drops and bumps, LG's Venture X doesn't seem like a bad option.

Sometimes, you don’t need a high-end smartphone with more bells and whistles than you can shake a stick at. Luckily, affordable, no-frills phones aren’t that hard to come by, and LG’s among the manufacturers leading the charge. Case in point: The LG Venture X, a budget phone coming exclusively to AT&T.

“AT&T is the only place to get your LG X venture with unlimited entertainment on a full HD screen,” Jeff Bradley, senior vice president of AT&T, said in a statement. “With this device you can confidently stream your favorite shows on a shatter-resistant Full HD Gorilla Glass screen surrounded by a resilient metal frame and a non-slip design. This smartphone is in step with your on-the-go lifestyle without you compromising design, battery, or features.”

The LG Venture X’s angular, textured body won’t win any design awards, but manages to cram midrange hardware into a compact package. The Venture X boasts a 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Gorilla Glass-shielded screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor, plus 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Two cameras — one 16MP camera on the rear and 5MP on the front — handle picture-taking duties, and a fingerprint sensor secures your personal files and photos from wandering eyes.

The Venture X’s durable, too. It can with stand 14 different military toughness tests, and it’s IP68 rated, meaning it can survive water up to a depth of 30 meters for five minutes. The Venture X’s 4,100mAh battery can charge quickly — up to 100 percent capacity in as few as two hours. And it ships with LG’s Outdoor Essentials app, which packs a compass, barometer, exercise tracker, activity counter, weather report, flashlight, and more.

Business customers can take advantage of the Venture X’s Push-to-Talk feature, which makes it possible to connect quickly to contacts over a cellular connection or Wi-Fi.

“Today’s consumers want a phone that looks great, doesn’t skimp on features and can easily handle their on-the-go lifestyle,” Juno Cho, president of LG, said in a press release. “Whether you’re an adventurist who needs a phone tough enough to be your sidekick on demanding hikes and record-setting workouts, or a multi-tasker who wants a phone that can withstand the curveballs and surprises each day may throw at you, the LG X venture was built to ensure you can feel unstoppable and look good doing it.”

The Venture X will hit AT&T’s airwaves on May 26. It’ll be available for as little as $11 per month for AT&T Next customers.