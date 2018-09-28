The hybrid LG Watch W7 may launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ

Share

Remember the rumors from early 2018 that LG would be putting out a watch called the “LG Watch Timepiece” that would combine being a smartwatch with analog watch hands? It seems that idea might not be dead yet, and might be returning under a new name alongside the new LG V40 ThinQ. Here’s everything we know about the LG Watch W7.

Details on this watch are currently extremely thin on the ground. Experienced and usually accurate leakster Evan Blass was the first to break the news, linking to a news piece for the original LG Watch Timepiece, and claiming that this watch would not launch six months later, under a new name.

Aside from that, it’s presumed that most of the details for the LG Watch Timepiece will also hold true for the LG Watch W7. That means you can expect to find a hybrid smartwatch, equipped with physical watch hands as well as a 1.2-inch screen with a 390 x 390-pixel resolution running Google’s Wear OS.

Older rumors for the device suggested that users would be able to switch over to a heavily energy-saving analog mode for the watch, shutting down Wear OS almost entirely, and increasing the watch’s lifespan to up a hundred days. This is similar to what we have now seen in the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro, and it’s likely that such a mode would make it popular amongst crowds who hate the idea of charging a watch daily.

The LG Watch Timepiece was originally set to feature the Snapdragon 2100 platform, 768MB of RAM, and 4GB of memory but with the Snapdragon 3100 now on the horizon, it’s entirely possible that the Watch W7 will feature Qualcomm’s newest wearable tech.

It’s expected that the W7 will also come with NFC, Bluetooth, and motion tracking but it’s unknown whether heart rate monitoring will also be a feature. With Google Fit taking a much more prominent role in Wear OS, it might be unwise to ship out a smartwatch without more fitness-tracking capabilities but then, this is a hybrid watch.

Since the LG V40 ThinQ is expected to launch on October 3, we won’t have long to wait to find out if Blass’s claim holds water. LG hasn’t launched a new smartwatch in some time, so the LG Watch W7 is likely long overdue for fans.