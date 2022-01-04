The Android tablet market is getting interesting again. Samsung is gearing up to launch its Tab S8 series, and Xiaomi and Lenovo are also launching Android tablets. However, all those tablets use Wi-Fi to transfer data which is ancient technology, relatively speaking. At CES 2022, we got a glimpse of a new device that uses light for data transfer. A French company named Oledcomm has unveiled its LiFiMAX Tab, which is the first Android tablet with natively integrated LiFi to transfer data rather than Wi-Fi

Wait, what does LiFi mean?

“As every year since 2018, Oledcomm accentuates a little more its leadership in the field of LiFi by offering the first Android tablet with integrated LiFi, thus bringing LiFi to mobile devices and accessible to all,” said Oledcomm president, Benjamin Azoulay. “The tablet allows all family members to connect to the Internet via invisible light, providing a robust, stable, radio frequency-free connection with a signal that cannot be intercepted outside the room. LiFiMAXTab is ideal for home office use, for parents and children at home or at school.”

The LiFiMAX Tab “uses the company’s range of Access Points, Photonic Antennas, and USB dongles to bring LiFi within reach of every household for use in home offices,” says Oledcomm. For reference, LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology allows you to connect and transmit data by modulating light signals from a light source.

Is this better than Wi-Fi?

On paper, LiFi is better than Wi-Fi. LiFi has a latency 100 times faster than Wi-Fi. The new tablet from Oledcomm has an integrated LiFi module with 150Mbps downstream and 150Mbps upstream. Additionally, Oledcomm has achieved 3Gbps point-to-point at a distance of 1 to 5 meters in 2021.

Specs, price, and availability

As for the specifications, the LiFi Max Tab is powered by a MediaTek MTK6762 processor. It features a 10-inch display with a 1920×1200 resolution. The tablet comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. I/O options include 1x USB-C port, 2x SIM card slots, 3.5mm audio jack, 1x TF card reader. The device packs an 8,000mAh battery. It is rated to last up to 7 hours with internet surfing.

The LiFi MAX Tab will be available at a price of 400 euros excluding VAT and be available from February 2022.

Editors' Recommendations