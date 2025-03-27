Light Phone 3 is a minimalism marvel, in all ways but one

Table of Contents Table of Contents Light Phone 3 specs What can and can’t the Light Phone 3 do? How much is the Light Phone 3?

The Light Phone 3 has launched as the answer to every minimalism fan’s question: “Is there a simple phone where I don’t need to compromise?”

For those that want to stay connected, and use all the features they need in a phone, but also don’t want distractions – this could be the ideal handset.

Light, the company behind this handset has a mission statement to offer “things that serve you, not the other way around.”

While there have been minimal phones that have succeeded in the past, like the relaunch of the popular Nokia 3310, this new handset offers plenty without much to sacrifice.

Light Phone 3 specs

The handset comes with a 3.92-inch monochrome OLED display which should offer a better quality than the previous model’s E-Ink screen. Crucially though, it should be able to do this without using much more battery power, ideally.

There’s a front facing camera with an 8-megapixel quality that should make for clear photos or videos. Around the back is a powerful 50-megapixel main camera.

This manages a zippy 5G connection, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4450 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There’s also NFC onboard, fingerprint ID and a USB-C charging battery at 1,850mAh. Plus a handy rotating dial on the side to adjust things like screen brightness.

What can and can’t the Light Phone 3 do?

The list of capabilities of this phone is short, and sweet. On the Android powered Light OS you get: Phone, Alarm, Light, Directions, Music, Notes, Calendar, Hotspot and Messages.

Notice you don’t get email, web browsing or social media, as this is all about de-stressing and making the basics easier.

The screen and battery can be easily removed and replaced so this should be easy to keep, to fix, and to help save the planet as much as your attention span.

While there is no ride sharing option, WhatsApp or Spotify – the company says these may become available in future updates.

How much is the Light Phone 3?

The only downside to all this? You will be paying for a handset that’s as pricey as a fully powered device.

This launched at $799, although it’s only been seen at a reduced $599. Still not cheap.

Pre-order now and it’s estimated you’ll have yours by July.