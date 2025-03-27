 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Light Phone 3 is a minimalism marvel, in all ways but one

By
Light Phone 3
Light

The Light Phone 3 has launched as the answer to every minimalism fan’s question: “Is there a simple phone where I don’t need to compromise?”

For those that want to stay connected, and use all the features they need in a phone, but also don’t want distractions – this could be the ideal handset.

Recommended Videos

Light, the company behind this handset has a mission statement to offer “things that serve you, not the other way around.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While there have been minimal phones that have succeeded in the past, like the relaunch of the popular Nokia 3310, this new handset offers plenty without much to sacrifice.

Light Phone 3 specs

The handset comes with a 3.92-inch monochrome OLED display which should offer a better quality than the previous model’s E-Ink screen. Crucially though, it should be able to do this without using much more battery power, ideally.

There’s a front facing camera with an 8-megapixel quality that should make for clear photos or videos. Around the back is a powerful 50-megapixel main camera.

This manages a zippy 5G connection, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4450 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There’s also NFC onboard, fingerprint ID and a USB-C charging battery at 1,850mAh. Plus a handy rotating dial on the side to adjust things like screen brightness.

What can and can’t the Light Phone 3 do?

The list of capabilities of this phone is short, and sweet. On the Android powered Light OS you get: Phone, Alarm, Light, Directions, Music, Notes, Calendar, Hotspot and Messages.

Notice you don’t get email, web browsing or social media, as this is all about de-stressing and making the basics easier.

The screen and battery can be easily removed and replaced so this should be easy to keep, to fix, and to help save the planet as much as your attention span.

While there is no ride sharing option, WhatsApp or Spotify – the company says these may become available in future updates.

How much is the Light Phone 3?

The only downside to all this? You will be paying for a handset that’s as pricey as a fully powered device.

This launched at $799, although it’s only been seen at a reduced $599. Still not cheap.

Pre-order now and it’s estimated you’ll have yours by July.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Move over iPhone, here’s a phone with a massive battery and built-in projector
Tank 3 Pro in someone's hand.

Even the biggest flagship smartphones can't compare to the size of the 8849 Tank 3 Pro, a rugged smartphone with a ridiculously-huge 23,800mAh battery. Yes, you read that right. It's not a typo. The phone also a built-in projector that can reach brightness levels of 100 lumens for watching your favorite content outside.

The Tank 3 Pro is designed to go toe-to-toe with even the toughest environments while providing you with all the power you could possibly need. It starts at 512GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB) and 36 GB of RAM. It also works with 5G and has a 200MP main camera alongside a 64MP night-vision camera.

Read more
The Apple Watch badly needs the iPhone 16e treatment
A person wearing the Apple Watch SE 2.

Apple isn’t very quick to update its lower cost products, but there’s one model which badly needs its attention: the Apple Watch SE. The company’s willingness to let the SE languish for several years is now affecting its bottom line, and when the Apple Watch Series 11 arrives later this year, an Apple Watch SE 3 needs to be there alongside it.
Hitting where it hurts

In 2024 shipments of Apple Watch models declined by 19% compared to 2023, according to Counterpoint Research, and a quote in the report stated, “The slowdown of the existing Apple Watch SE lineup and the lack of new SE models contributed to the decline.” While the entire smartwatch industry slowed over the same period, Apple saw the largest fall in shipments, which points to something being awry with its current product range.

Read more
Apple might have a way to boost battery life in the iPhone 17 Air
A rendered concept of what the iPhone 17 Air might look like.

Everyone is excited to learn about the ultra slim iPhone 17 Air that Apple is working on, but many people have expressed concerns about its potential battery life, given the small amount of space that will be available for a battery within the device. With a reported thickness of just 5.5mm, and apparently a large screen of up to 6.7 inches in size, the iPhone 17 Air seeks to cram a lot of functionality into a very slim form.

But with a thin device always comes a tricky problem: how to fit in a battery large enough to hold a reasonable amount of charge. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air will solve this problem by making use of a high-density battery.

Read more