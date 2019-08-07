Mobile

What I like and what I don’t like about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus

Simon Hill
By
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung likes to release a lot of devices, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised the Note series now comes in two sizes: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. There’s no doubt the 10 Plus is the headliner and the true spiritual successor to the Note lineage but does it deliver on our expectations? It’s an impressive smartphone by any measure, with a price to match, and it mostly delivers on the features and tweaks I wanted to see, but there are disappointments too.

Here’s what I like and what I don’t like about the Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus.

I like the new look

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Hold the Note 10 Plus side by side with last year’s Note 9 and it’s immediately obvious which is newer. The refined curves, the almost entirely screen front, marred only by the hole-punch camera, and that stunning Aura Glow finish are eye-catching updates. Samsung also had the good sense to kill the Bixby button and the fingerprint sensor is now assimilated into the stunning display. To fit a 6.8-inch screen into a device this size is a real achievement, though it will definitely be too big for some — that’s why you’ve got the smaller Note 10 as an option. Both are beautiful phones.

I don’t like the lack of risk

There’s no denying that Samsung’s design is refined and luxurious, but as beautiful the Note 10 and 10 Plus are, they don’t excite me. The most enticing Aura Glow finish clearly takes its inspiration from Huawei and the shift to a left-aligned, vertically stacked camera module on the back makes it look like the iPhone (though Huawei’s latest phones also adhere to this trend). Everything else that’s good about the design is done slightly better in the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

I like UFS 3.0 storage

The quickest way to explain this upgrade is to remind you of the switch from a mechanical hard drive to a solid state drive in computers. It’s not a perfect analogy, but the adoption of UFS 3.0 storage should speed up performance and reduce power consumption — it’s twice as fast as the last standard and uses significantly less power.

It will also prove increasingly handy in the future as we play ever more demanding games and watch higher quality videos. If you’re going to drop this much on your phone, you’re entitled to expect a bit of future-proofing and UFS 3.0 delivers it.

I like the faster charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung has been lagging behind in terms of wired charging speed for its smartphones. We likely have the Note 7’s battery debacle to blame for Samsung’s charging speed conservatism, but the Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus represent a real step up at last. The Galaxy Note 9 topped out at 18W for fast charging, but the Note 10 and 10 Plus come with 25W chargers in the box, which means a full charge can be had in around an hour. Even better, the Note 10 Plus supports super-fast charging at up to 45W with the right kit. That means, even if you forgot to plug in last night, a quick half-hour charge while you get ready in the morning should be enough to see you through the day. Now that’s more like it.

I don’t like the need to buy a fast charger

If you’re going to offer 45W fast charging and highlight it as a feature, then supply the charger in the box. You’re already asking us for at least $1,100 for this phone, surely you can supply the best charger along with it. This is one page I’d rather Samsung didn’t take from Apple’s playbook. It’s also disappointing the 45W charger isn’t compatible with the regular Note 10.

I like the versatile camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Note 10 boasts a 12-megapixel main lens with a variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens (with OIS), and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. It’s a similar setup to the S10 range, but the telephoto lens has a wider aperture which should make for better low-light performance. The Note 10 Plus adds a fourth lens to the mix in the shape of a VGA time-of-flight camera that can accurately measure depth.

Samsung has also thrown in lots of video improvements to steady your footage, zoom in on the sound, and blur the background in real-time. It all adds up to an impressive bag of photography tricks.

I don’t like the loss of the 3.5mm headphone jack

You can argue about whether you need this port anymore, but the simple fact is that lots of people use it daily. Samsung said it had to remove it to slim the phone down and still make room for the large battery. Color me skeptical. The Galaxy S10 Plus is 7.8mm thin and has a 4,100mAh battery in it. The Note 10 Plus is 7.9mm thick with a 4,300mAh battery.

I have no doubt that a lot of people will be annoyed about the lack of a headphone port here, but at least Samsung is including a dongle in the box, for now (Apple did the same when it first killed the port, then quietly removed the dongle from new iPhones — coincidentally it makes a lot of money selling dongles now). Thankfully, USB-C earbuds from AKG are also included in the box.

I like the S Pen improvements

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The dividing line that really sets the Note apart from the larger S10 models is the special Samsung stylus or S Pen. Adding remote control functionality was a great move last year and Samsung has continued to work on improvements, though this year’s crop feels minor by comparison.

There’s the ability to convert handwritten notes into Microsoft Word files, the option to wave the S Pen like a wand to control some apps, and the fun AR Doodle which lets you draw all over your friend’s face without the mess. I still think putting a camera and a laser pointer into it would make the S Pen truly killer, but maybe next year. It’s good that Samsung continues to try and add to the S Pen’s utility.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (August 2019)
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Samsung unpacks the Galaxy, Disney bundles services, more
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Product Review

Samsung’s Note 10 Plus is a massive phone packed with small improvements

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus is here, and it’s the biggest and best Samsung phone ever. Its key feature is its looks, as it has an attractive rear design, highlighted by the new Aura Glow color, but little else has changed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10 vs. Note 9: All the notable differences

If you're wondering what the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 is, or you want to know if it's worth upgrading from the Note 9, we have you covered. Find out how these three phones compare right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is joined by a second, more feature-packed Note 10 Plus

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with sleek design, huge displays, and relatively small footprints. With this comes new S-Pen features for transcribing to Word documents, air gestures, and colors that dazzle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Galaxy Note 9 pink and black
Mobile

Here are 5 things I’d like to see in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

It's important that smartphones continue to improve and evolve or they risk stagnation and may alienate potential buyers. Here are five changes and new features I'd like to see in Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's second and final Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be just as big of a deal as the first one because we're going to see refinements that go further than the Galaxy S10. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 needs to differentiate itself, and…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is small, powerful, and missing power user features

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is one of two phones launched at Unpacked 2019, alongside the Note 10 Plus. Of the two, this one is smaller, has less storage, and no MicroSD card slot, but it’s still a top-tier device.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Today's the day: Here's how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event live

The Galaxy Unpacked event for August 2019 is almost upon us, and Samsung's biannual event is set to really pack in the reveals. But how do you watch it live? Here's how to watch Galaxy Unpacked.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to transfer data from an old iphone a new one feature image
Mobile

Apple may release a foldable iPad before it launches a foldable iPhone

According to an investor note from UBS, Apple is working hard on developing foldable devices for release in the next few years -- and could end up releasing a foldable iPad before it releases a foldable iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has finally unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10 5G. The new phones are aimed at offering a beautiful design, with top-tier specs. Here's where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones
Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

There are many good Bluetooth headphones on the market and it can be hard to sort through them all, but this exclusive deal – which lets DT readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 earphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.
Posted By Lucas Coll
everything samsung announced at galaxy unpacked note 10 2019 august
Mobile

Missed the Note 10’s main event? Here’s everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was the star of Samsung's August 2019 Galaxy Unpacked event, but what about everything else that was announced and spoken of? Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked August 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen