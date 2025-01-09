The Livall PikaBoost 2 turns any old bicycle into a powerful e-bike

E-bikes are great, but they’re a lot more expensive than traditional bikes and often heavier, too. That’s not to mention that they can require maintenance and suffer from technical issues. But what if you could turn your traditional bicycle into an e-bike? That’s the idea behind the Livall PikaBoost, now in its second generation. It’s basically a small, motorized device that can attach to your bicycle to give it e-bike power.

I got a chance to check out the PikaBoost 2 on the show floor at CES 2025. Livall’s PR firm, WeBranding, flew me out to Las Vegas for CES 2025 to check out the PikaBoost 2, among its other brands’ devices, for myself — and I have to say, it seems to be a powerful yet inexpensive way to get the power of an e-bike without having to replace the bicycle you already have.

The PikaBoost 2 essentially attaches to the back of the frame of your bike, extending out toward your rear tire, as long as the tire is between 23mm and 32mm in width. There’s a rubber wheel at the end of the device, which rotates your tire when you activate it, spinning the tire so you don’t have to manually. It’s all controlled through a wired remote that’s a attached to the handlebar for easy access.

Once you install it using the included propriety tool (for security), you’ll get access to solid electric performance. To be clear, the PikaBoost 2 doesn’t quite reach the power of many e-bikes out there, which have much more powerful electric motors. But for such a small and inexpensive device, it does offer solid performance, reaching 500W of peak power, or 100W of consistent power. The device can reach speeds of up to around 15 mph.

You can use it in a few different modes, including workout mode (which adds resistance instead of taking it away), eco mode (a pedal-assist mode that only kicks in on hills), or cruise mode (a steady power mode that removes the need to pedal).

Under the hood is a 158Wh battery that Lithall says offers a range of around 43 miles, though exactly how much range you get from the device will depend on how you use it. There’s also an option for an upgraded battery, which has a range of 59 miles. And once it’s out of juice, you don’t have to remove the whole thing — simply detach the battery and plug it in to charge. The battery supports USB-PD 3.1 and QuickCharge 3.0, and Lithall says that it can charge to full in three hours.

Of course, the device isn’t the first e-bike conversion kit that can turn your traditional bike into an e-bike — but what sets the PikaBoost 2 apart from the competition is the fact that it’s so easy to install and relatively inexpensive. Lithall says the PikaBoost 2 will enter mass production in late August, with units shipping starting in September. It will be available for $500 from the company’s website, and will eventually be sold on Amazon too, though it may be a little more expensive there.