Logitech’s version of the Apple Pencil is pretty cheap for Prime Day

John Alexander
Sketching with the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil.

In case you haven’t noticed already, Prime Day has finally arrived. That means there are Prime Day deals everywhere, on everything. Phones, headphones, Prime Day TV dealseverything has its moment today. Even the little stuff. Even little stuff like the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil is on sale today. Not just on sale, but on the best sale its had all year. That’s right (write?) you can your Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for only $56 today for Prime Day, saving you $14 from the regular $70 price. It works with all iPads from 2018 on and has Apple Pencil Technology right inside. Get your Apple Pencil replacement while supplies last by tapping the button below or learn a bit more about it before making the leap by reading on.

Why you should buy the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil

Considered as one of the best styluses for tablets, the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil writes well and “feels like natural pen and paper” when using it. Built as an alternative to the Apple Pencil, the stylus doesn’t need pairing to be used. Just turn it on and start drawing (or writing) out whatever your heart desires. When in use, the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil’s tip auto-adjusts line weight based on tilt and drawing angle. As you write, it writes the way you really would on paper. You can even rest your hand on the “paper” without interfering with your drawing, just as you might with real paper, due to the built-in palm rejection of the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil.

But the pen isn’t entirely about acting like a real pencil. It’s also clearly a digital device. So, how does it stack up? The Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil has a battery life of ~7.5 hours, but even a restroom break’s worth of charge will get you working for half an hour or more. Additionally, much like real pens, the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil will get dropped from time to time. That’s just a part of using a pen. Don’t worry, though, as long as you aren’t super tall (or writing Michelangelo style, on the ceiling) it won’t break when you drop it. The Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil has four feet of drop protection.

Picked up one of these great iPad Prime Day deals? Round it out by getting the Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil and start writing and drawing again, by hand, even as you are stuck to another digital device. Today, during Prime Day, your Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil is at an annual low price of $56. That’s $14 less than the $70 it usually is, so go ahead and buy one via the button below.

