Looks like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will see a major price hike

Another Galaxy Tab S10 FE leak backs up information we had already heard about its specs and pricing, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect when this tablet hits shelves in coming months. According to Mystery Lupin on X, the upcoming tablet will come in two models: a 10.9-inch version and a 13.1-inch version.

Both versions are slated to run on the Samsung Exynos 1580 chipset and use eight-core processors. Both models will have a 12MP front camera, a pair of dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, and have either 128GB or 256GB internal memory with the option to expand up to 2TB with a microSD card.

Their differences begin to appear when you look at battery size. The smaller Galaxy Tab S10 FE will have an 8,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will have a larger 10,090mAh battery; however, the overall capacity of the two should be relatively similar, as the larger battery in the FE+ will be necessary to power its larger display.

The only major difference between the two tablets looks to be the display and battery size. Beyond that, both tablets share the same 45W Super Fast charging and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Everything Mystery Lupin shared basically lines up with what we’d seen previously from WinFuture, and that unfortunately holds true for pricing too. T

The tipster says the tablets will be priced as such:

Galaxy Tab 10 FE

8GB/128GB: 579 Euro (Roughly $624)

12GB/256GB: 679 Euro ($732)

8GB/128GB 5G: 679 Euro ($732)

12GB/256GB 5G: 779 Euro ($840)

Galaxy Tab 10 FE+

8GB/128GB: 749 Euro ($807)

12GB/256GB: 849 Euro ($915)

8GB/128GB 5G: 849 Euro ($915)

12GB/256GB 5G: 949 Euro ($1023)

That’s a relatively significant price increase over the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. Several factors come into play, including the ongoing trade war and international tariffs, but the end result is the same: this tablet is more expensive than previous iterations, and the new features don’t necessarily match the price.