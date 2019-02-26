Digital Trends
Mobile

This $30 screen protector creates 3D views on a smartphone without the glasses

Hillary Grigonis
By
lucid holotech holoscreen 3d screen protector 3dpicturetaking copy
Lucid / Holotech

Can a simple screen protector deliver 3D content without the glasses — or the expensive holographic smartphone? Lucid and Holitech think so. The Holoscreen is a smartphone screen protector that allows users to view 3D content without the glasses inside an app. The $30 accessory functions as a normal screen protector outside of the 3D app.

When viewing 2D content outside the app, the companies say that the screen protector doesn’t alter the usual smartphone screen, serving as just the usual thin-film style screen protector. The 3D images and video, on the other hand, are sharp and appear to almost pop out of the screen, according to Holitech and Lucid.

The app will allow users to view 3D content, as well as allowing some devices to capture their own 3D content. Lucid’s software Andromeda will be used to capture 3D content on some midrange devices. Lucid says the software was scaled down to into a lighter version, allowing the software to run on smartphones without high-end processing chips. The version also uses less battery.

Both the app and the screen protector sizes will be compatible with iOS and Android. 

lucid holotech holoscreen 3d screen protector holoscreenmockup copy
Lucid / Holotech

“While the 3D and VR/AR industry were struggling with the burden of wearing glasses and headsets as well as the lack of content, there is now this new wave of high-end smartphones coming which makes immersive content consumption and creation as simple as ever,” Han Jin, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said in a statement. “Such simple solutions as the screen protector are essential to create a bridge between the state the industry is in right now to where 3D and VR/AR are going. It completely removes the friction for consumers.”

Besides creating a 3D effect without the glasses, the Holoscreen also serves as a typical screen protector, helping prevent scratches and cracks. Expected to price at around $30, the Holoscreen could help bring 3D content to older or less expensive devices, provided the smartphone is still compatible with the app.

The Holoscreen won’t be available until the second half of 2019, but the 3D screen protector is on display during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Those interested in the Holoscreen can sign up for updates at its website. 

Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about the HTC Exodus smartphone
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint is launching its mobile 5G network in four cities in May

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
ford recall concerns steering wheels logo
Cars

Ford taps geocoding startup What3Words to help improve its navigation experience

What3Words has created an offbeat but brilliant address system that gives every three-meter-square patch of the planet its own three-word code. Ford is so impressed that it's now using it to improve its in-car navigation system.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
t mobile harrisx 5g consumer index sign is pictured at the quantum stand mwc
Mobile

TCL shows off its 5G-capable USB data terminal at MWC 2019

MWC 2019 isn't just about the big flashy devices -- it's about the more subtle stuff too. TCL has followed up its foldable smartphone prototypes with the news that it's very close to releasing a 5G-enabled USB data terminal.
Posted By Mark Jansen
do not touch the samsung galaxy fold glass case mwc feat
Mobile

As Samsung teases, Huawei brings folding phones to life

Samsung has taken the unusual decision not to let the assembled mobile industry hold or use the Galaxy Fold at MWC 2019. Huawei has selected members of the press use its folding smartphone, raising concerns about Samsung's.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 5G prototype MWC
Mobile

Look but don’t touch: OnePlus’ 5G prototype phone sits behind glass at MWC 2019

OnePlus has a phone at Mobile World Congress, but we don't know what it's called. It's obstructed in a way that only lets you see the screen, and that's because it's a 5G prototype showing off its capabilities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
htc exodus news
Mobile

Short on Bitcoin? You can now buy HTC's Exodus blockchain phone with real money

HTC has released another smartphone, and this time it's geared toward blockchain technology. Known as the HTC Exodus, the smartphone is designed to support cryptocurrencies and decentralization.
Posted By Christian de Looper
mwc 2019 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress 2019

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are dominating the news. For 2019…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

From a raccoon to a puddle reflection, these are best photos shot on an iPhone

Like previous years, Apple has once again held its 'Shot on iPhone' competition, in which it encourages iPhone users to share their best photos. The company has now announced the winners, who will see their work being featured on…
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy s10 plus vs apple iphone xs max
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Battle of the biggest

When it comes to displays, size matters. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the newest big phone on the block, and it's an impressive device. But how does it stack up against Apple's largest, the iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Mark Jansen
OnePlus 5G prototype MWC
Mobile

OnePlus, Qualcomm launch contest to help developers create 5G apps of tomorrow

OnePlus is partnering with Qualcomm and British telecoms company EE to offer app developers the chance to create apps that take full advantage of 5G's strengths. Some serious support is on offer for the winners.
Posted By Mark Jansen
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Which new Xperia phone is the best? We weigh all the ultrawide options here

Sony released three phones at MWC 2019. The Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus are Sony's newest entries, and they come with long 21:9 ultrawide screens. How do they compare to each other? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen