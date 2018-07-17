Lumen measures metabolism, creates personal nutrition plan with a single breath

Share

Lumen — an Israel-based digital health and wellness company — has officially launched its new device to help with weight management out of beta. With a single breath into the device, users are provided with a personalized nutrition plan to help lose weight and achieve fitness goals.

At first glance, the Lumen looks a bit similar to a breathalyzer — at the top, there’s a mouth-piece to breathe into in order to populate results. Every morning, you’ll take a breath into the device and the companion app will you show you information like your daily goal for carb consumption, along with meal and snack recommendations.

To help keep you on track, the Lumen app comes with a “food search” feature that allows you to look up certain foods to find out how many carbs each contains. For additional help, the app allows you to submit photos of your meals to nutritionists for feedback in order to get an expert opinion.

But how does it work, exactly? The Lumen uses Respiratory Exchange Ratio, which is the preferred method for determining metabolic fuel. By taking a single breath, the Lumen measures the carbon dioxide production and oxygen uptake of a user’s breath in order to calculate how much energy is being burned from carbohydrates or fat.

From there, the Lumen curates a personalized plan for you to follow without having to constantly log your food intake or activity each day. Using artificial intelligence that adapts to your nutritional patterns and behavior, the device is meant to teach you about your body — specifically carbohydrate to fat ratio insight and when it’s best to use an energy source to receive maximum results.

Lumen partnered with design firm Frog on the device. Both companies wanted to step away from wearables and fitness trackers to create a unique device that can still help you maintain your health on-the-go — without being strapped to your wrist or body 24/7. The Lumen is designed to be small enough to fit into your gym bag or handbag to allow you to check your metabolic data throughout the day.

For example, you can breathe into the Lumen before going on a run after work. If you’re low on energy, it’ll notify you and let you know to eat a high-carb snack both before and after the run — it will also provide you with potential options you can eat.

“It was important to us that when it comes to energy sources in the body, Lumen not only educates users, but also validates those measurements. They can count on them being scientific, accurate and personal, providing an easily digestible step-by-step guide to harness that analysis and actively lead healthier lives,” Dror Ceder, Lumen CPO and CMO, said in a press release.

The Lumen is currently available on Indiegogo until for $179 — its “Super Early Bird” price until August 25. At full retail price, the Lumen will cost you $300.