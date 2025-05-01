 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Lyft Silver is the ride service that our aging loved ones deserve

By
An old woman leaving in a Lyft Silver ride.
Lyft

Every time my dad has to order one of his perfumes, handle his online banking chores, or book a ride, he looks around for my siblings to do the needful on his phone. Modern software is nothing short of a risky digital maze for him and millions of others like him.

Lyft, one of the biggest ride-hailing services in the US, is addressing that digital divide with a new service tailor-made for our aging loved ones. The service, called Lyft Silver, essentially lives as its own experience in the main app, but with a much simpler UI and a few extra accessibility perks.

Recommended Videos

How does Lyft Silver work?

All you have to do is launch the Lyft app, open the “You” option in the bottom right corner, and select Lyft Silver. Doing so will instantly switch the app’s UI to a much simpler format with fewer options, quick controls, and large texts. 

UI design of Lyft Silver.
Lyft

The font size has been increased by 1.4x, and there are only two buttons on the home screen. One for booking a ride, and the other one for scheduling it. “The goal is to reduce visual distractions that might get in the way of success, or add any confusion,” says the company.

For scenarios where the older riders might need assistance, there is a prominent “Get Help” button in the top right corner of the screen. Tapping on it opens a direct phone line link to a human agent that will be operation between 8am and 9pm EST. 

What’s special about it?

As far as the ride options go, Lyft Silver will only offer two choices viz. Standard and Extra Comfort. Notably, the company has set a certain set of rules for cars that will be moving around older passengers as part of its new service.

Ride hailing with Lyft Silver.
Lyft

For example, the step-in height of the car should not exceed 18 inches, and the seat height shouldn’t surpass the 18-inch limit, either. Moreover, the cars have to be comfortable and spacious. Lyft Silver won’t deploy trucks, sports cars, or utility vehicles.

Once the ride begins, the details will be shareable with trusted contacts such as caregivers and family members for added peace of mind. In the initial phase, Lyft will also offer discounts for older riders in partnership with AltaMed, Urban League, NOAH, SAGE, and Self Help for the Elderly. 

Lyft Silver will begin early access starting May 5th in the United States. It will be accessible within the main Android and iOS app. For those who are a part of the test pool, they can share an invite or a gift link for Lyft Silver via a SMS link with their loved ones.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
The Oura Ring gets the red carpet treatment, and it looks incredible
A person wearing the Suzanne Kalan Classic Diamond Milli Icon Eternity Tech Ring Jackets.

Perhaps your Oura Ring 4 just isn’t flashy enough when you're walking the red carpet or circulating at a star-studded event, otherwise adorned in diamonds. If this is a dilemma you have faced, jewelry designer Suzanne Kalan has the solution. She has created a range of Tech Ring Jackets, which are two beautiful bands specially made to hug the Oura Ring, and the end result is as startling as it is expensive. 

Suzanne Kalan Classic Diamond Milli Icon Eternity Tech Ring Jackets

Read more
The latest Android 16 beta is hiding a significant UI overhaul
Android 16 logo on Google Pixel 6a kept on the edge of a table.

Google has been releasing various beta versions of Android 16 for a while now, but the juicy stuff is often hidden away. We have confirmation that Google is going to show us new design changes at I/O this month, and some of those changes can already be seen in the latest and final beta release.

Android Authority has done the work to enable the hidden design features in Beta 4, showcasing a range of subtle and not-so-subtle changes to the UI. Because these changes are still "off" even in the final beta, it's likely that they won't be included in the first stable release of Android 16. Instead, Google might activate them in a quarterly update sometime down the line. With any luck, they'll give us some more information during the upcoming developer conference.

Read more
Razr Ultra 2025 vs Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr 2025, which should you buy?
Moto Razr 2025 series colors and finishes

If you’ve been looking for a new clamshell phone, chances are that you’ve been considering either the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola’s Razr lineup. The Razr Plus 2024 was the best flip phone last year, while the Razr 2024 offered a similar experience at a more affordable price. To follow up, this year, Motorola has decided to go one step further.

For the first time, Motorola has launched three new flip phones at varying price points with distinct specifications. The new Razr Ultra 2025 is designed to be the first true flagship flip phone, but the Razr Plus 2025 and Razr 2025 also build on last year’s successful flip phones.

Read more