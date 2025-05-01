Lyft Silver is the ride service that our aging loved ones deserve

Table of Contents Table of Contents How does Lyft Silver work? What’s special about it?

Every time my dad has to order one of his perfumes, handle his online banking chores, or book a ride, he looks around for my siblings to do the needful on his phone. Modern software is nothing short of a risky digital maze for him and millions of others like him.

Lyft, one of the biggest ride-hailing services in the US, is addressing that digital divide with a new service tailor-made for our aging loved ones. The service, called Lyft Silver, essentially lives as its own experience in the main app, but with a much simpler UI and a few extra accessibility perks.

How does Lyft Silver work?

All you have to do is launch the Lyft app, open the “You” option in the bottom right corner, and select Lyft Silver. Doing so will instantly switch the app’s UI to a much simpler format with fewer options, quick controls, and large texts.

The font size has been increased by 1.4x, and there are only two buttons on the home screen. One for booking a ride, and the other one for scheduling it. “The goal is to reduce visual distractions that might get in the way of success, or add any confusion,” says the company.

For scenarios where the older riders might need assistance, there is a prominent “Get Help” button in the top right corner of the screen. Tapping on it opens a direct phone line link to a human agent that will be operation between 8am and 9pm EST.

What’s special about it?

As far as the ride options go, Lyft Silver will only offer two choices viz. Standard and Extra Comfort. Notably, the company has set a certain set of rules for cars that will be moving around older passengers as part of its new service.

For example, the step-in height of the car should not exceed 18 inches, and the seat height shouldn’t surpass the 18-inch limit, either. Moreover, the cars have to be comfortable and spacious. Lyft Silver won’t deploy trucks, sports cars, or utility vehicles.

Once the ride begins, the details will be shareable with trusted contacts such as caregivers and family members for added peace of mind. In the initial phase, Lyft will also offer discounts for older riders in partnership with AltaMed, Urban League, NOAH, SAGE, and Self Help for the Elderly.

Lyft Silver will begin early access starting May 5th in the United States. It will be accessible within the main Android and iOS app. For those who are a part of the test pool, they can share an invite or a gift link for Lyft Silver via a SMS link with their loved ones.