Expedia integrates Masterpass to get you from checkout to destination faster

Why it matters to you Expedia is adding Mastercard's Masterpass digital payment system to three travel websites, with the aim to make transactions secured and faster.

Traveling is an adventure, but booking the actual tickets required for that adventure is a bit of a chore. On May 16, Mastercard announced a way to shave some time off the online booking process: Its Masterpass digital payment system now accepted by Expedia.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity, and makes going from payment to relaxing on the beach a tad faster.

Launched in 2013, Masterpass allows shoppers to use an app to securely pay for purchases. But unlike most digital payment systems, transactions happen faster since payment and shipping details are integrated into a single account – no need to manually enter details every time you check out, which can be a huge bottleneck when planning travel on a mobile device. The service links to a debit or credit card and acts as a digital wallet for both online and in-store merchants.

The new payment option is designed to speed up ticket purchases from Expedia.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity, three brands owned by Expedia, Inc. With the address and payment information stored in the system, it makes booking flights, hotels, car rentals, and even cruises simpler.

“We are delighted to partner with Expedia on Masterpass to advance their mission of revolutionizing travel through the power of technology,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, executive vice president of Mastercard’s U.S. Market Development team. “With Masterpass as a payment option on Expedia.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity, travelers are a just a few clicks closer to their dream experience.”

“At Expedia, we build products leveraging the latest technologies in order to make travel easier throughout the entire trip experience,” said Expedia’s Arthur Chapin, senior vice president of Global Product and Design. “We have some of the best travel brands with Expedia.com, Orbitz, and Travelocity and adding Masterpass to our family of websites gives travelers another quick and secure payment option, so they can focus on having an amazing holiday.”