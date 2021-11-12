MediaTek chipsets have recently been doing very well in the midrange smartphone segment, while the higher end has typically been dominated by Qualcomm. However, the Taiwanese chipset maker seems to be aiming for the top-tier flagship segment with the upcoming Dimensity 2000 5G chip. MediaTek’s flagship processor has now made its first online appearance on AnTuTu benchmarks, but what’s more interesting is that the mobile chip has managed to clock an incredible 1 million-plus points on the test — a first for an Android phone.

Now before jumping onto conclusions, there are a few things worth noting. For one, let it be clear that AnTuTu hasn’t acknowledged the score officially, but the report does come from a couple of popular tipsters, including Ice Universe, which makes it somewhat credible.

Secondly, there are ways to game the benchmark to achieve unusual high scores, so unless an official version is tested online and confirmed, all this data can’t be entirely trusted. And above all, it isn’t entirely certain that this model, MT6983, is indeed the Dimensity 2000 chipset. Finally, while benchmarks can be a useful frame of reference, what matters is real-life performance. For that, we’ll have to wait for an official release.

MTK Dimensity 2000 AnTutu 1000000+！ pic.twitter.com/qbRUFcOjvI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

If the score is legitimate, though, this will be an impressive feat as the only Android phone that even comes close to it is the Red Magic 6 with a Snapdragon 888 that scored 858,734.

The other takeaway here is that the chipset is running onboard a Vivo phone, which is evident from the model number “V2184” above the score. This could possibly be the Vivo X80 series of phones, which are usually flagships.

MediaTek has already teased the new Dimensity chipset on its official channels, but there is little additional information on it other than the fact that it is a 4nm processor. According to unverified leaks, the Dimensity 2000 will allegedly feature a Cortex-X2 core at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four A510, similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898.

As for when the Dimensity 2000 could launch, there are no dates yet, but its predecessor, the Dimensity 1200, was introduced in January 2021, so going by the yearly cycle refresh schedule, it could be a couple months away. On the other hand, Qualcomm is on the verge of announcing the Snapdragon 898 at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit that will be held between November 30 and December 2, 2021, so we expect MediaTek to also make its move around that time.

