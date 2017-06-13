Meizu Pro 7 could have a rear-facing display, according to leaked images

Update: Leaked images show a rear-facing display on the Meizu Pro 7.

Meizu will release a follow-up to the Pro 7, and it could be available as early as next month. A series of images have leaked giving insight into the upcoming phone’s design, as well as some of the specs that we can expect from the phone.

Interestingly enough, it’s looking more and more like the phone will have a borderless edge-to-edge design similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which made headlines for having a huge display.

The latest leaks surrounding the Meizu Pro 7 show a very interesting and unique feature — a rear display that will show information like the time, date, and notifications. The leak comes in the form of a series of illustrations, posted on a Chinese social media website Weibo, but its based on previous image leaks that show a cutout for a display on the back under the rear-facing camera.

According to the leaks, which come courtesy of a few Weibo posts, the phone will boast a relatively large 5.62-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. That’s actually not a very high resolution considering how big it seems the display will be. The ratio also seems a little weird, coming in at almost 2:1.

It also seems like the phone will be extremely thin — it’ll come in at only 6.5mm thick, according to the leaks. When it comes to the battery, it’ll offer mCharge 4.0, which can charge the phone completely in only 40 minutes. It’ll come with 6GB of RAM, which will likely become the standard for flagship phones in 2017, and will come with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Interestingly enough, the leaks also show a somewhat odd design for the front-facing camera, which pops out of the top of the phone and has a resolution of 8MP. The main front-facing camera is 5MP, and the rear-facing camera is 12MP. The battery is 3,060mAh.

Early leaks indicate that the phone may launch on December 24, but view that with some skepticism since this is just a leak. There are still a few things to learn about the phone, such as the processor. It’s likely we’ll discover more in the coming weeks.