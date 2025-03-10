Meta’s censored “Facebook for China” sounds like a privacy nightmare

The Chinese internet and social media ecosystem is a heavily censored pool, one that aggressively bans and removes any content that is deemed unaligned to the government policies. One of the reasons why Western social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram could never make an inroad in the market is due to that extensive censorship and local data regulation laws.

Meta, however, was reportedly eager to enter the Chinese market and with such eagerness that it was willing to share user data with the Chinese government and create a complex censorship filter, as well. The revelations come as part of a complaint filed by a Meta whistleblower, which contained internal documents and communication viewed by The Washington Post.

Recommended Videos

Filed before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Director of Public Policy at Facebook, Sarah Wynn-Williams, the 78-page complaint that the social media juggernaut created a China-favoring censorship system in China in hopes of launching Facebook in the country.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

What was Project Aldrin?

According to The Post, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company also “planned to install a “chief editor” who would decide what content to remove and could shut down the entire site” during times of social unrest. The company is claimed to have created a dedicated team for its planned China operations as part of an internal project codenamed “Aldrin.”

But more than just creating a censorship system, Meta also was reportedly willing to stifle dissent against the government. “Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg also agreed to crack down on the account of a high-profile Chinese dissident living in the United States following pressure from a high-ranking Chinese official the company hoped would help them enter China,” says the report citing the complaint.

Furthermore, the company was even willing to loosen its privacy rules and grant the Chinese government access to data covering China as well as Hong Kong-based users. The plans kicked into motion in 2014, but were ultimately abandoned in 2019 when diplomatic relations between the US and China were strained.

Meta won’t be the only player with such ambitions. Back in 2018, Google was reportedly working on a heavily censored version of Search under the codename “Project Dragonfly,” but the plans were ultimately put on cold ice. As of 2025, AI is the new tech hunting ground, and the spectre of Chinese censorship is clearly visible on products such as the DeepSeek open-source AI model

.