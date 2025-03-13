 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Meta’s new Community Notes: all you need to know

By
Meta community note system on mobile
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Meta announced in a blog post that it will begin testing Community Notes soon, allowing people who signed up to add more context to posts across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The Community Notes feature is like the one present on X, formerly Twitter, but it’ll operate a little differently.

The social media company announced Community Notes back in January as a replacement for the third-party fact-checking program that has been in place since 2016, saying it would rely on users across all three platforms to flag misinformation on posts. However, the Community Notes feature will be tested in the United States and expand elsewhere overtime.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Meta’s Community Notes test.

Related

When will testing start?

Meta will start testing the Community Notes feature on March 18. So far, around 200,000 users across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads have signed up to be on the waitlist to be a Community Notes contributor in the two months since the feature was announced. At the beginning of the test, the company will gradually admit users off the waitlist at random.

To sign up to be a Community Notes contributor, you need to be 18 or older, have an account that is over six months old and in good standing, meaning your account hasn’t been reported or suspended for any misconduct. You also need to reside in the U.S. in order to participate in the test.

How will Community Notes work on Meta?

The Community Notes system on Meta is a little similar to X, as the company is adopting its broad approach and applying its open-source algorithm to its rating system. Where it differs is, according to Meta, “notes won’t be published unless contributors with a range of viewpoints broadly agree on them.” In other words, if people who normally disagree on a topic decides that a note provides helpful context, it will be posted.

Meta Community Notes rating system.
Meta

Every note you write will have a 500-character limit, and you need to include a link to back it up, as the source you link to provides more context to the post that is deemed confusing or misleading, even harmful. Once you submit your Community Notes, your name won’t be attached to the notes. The context you add to posts matters more than who wrote the notes when it comes to rating them. However, you need to use language that is free of bias and easy for others to understand.

The idea behind Community Notes is to provide some form of discourse between people with different perspectives, allowing them to come to an agreement on different topics the posts they’re providing notes for are based on, especially topics that are considered political. Meta says it helps to safeguard against bias and organized campaigns that influence the speech of the notes that get published.

Once testing for Community Notes is completed, Meta will roll out the feature across the United States, although the date is yet to be announced. The feature will be available in other countries at a later date, and the third-party fact-checking program will remain in those regions in the meantime.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring
The gold Samsung Galaxy Ring.

It's not that often we see a company as big as Samsung launch an entirely new product category. More often than not, we see the same iterative updates to phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. However, that's changed with the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is an entirely new product for Samsung and marks its entrance into the smart ring market, which has largely been dominated by Oura for the past few years. Here are all the details on the Galaxy Ring.
Samsung Galaxy Ring: price

Read more
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are about to get new competition
A promotional image of the Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses.

Solos, makers of the AirGo smart glasses, sees what Ray-Ban Meta is doing and wants some of the same. Announced today, the Solos AirGo Vision adds a front camera to the frames, set in the corner just like the popular Ray-Ban models, and is ready to provide on-the-go access to AI-powered visual search and other interactive features.

The company gives some general examples of what you’ll be able to do with a camera on your face. Using its camera, AirGo Vision can provide information on what it “sees” for extensive visual search information and interesting additional features like summarization for shopping, navigation, cooking, and other activities. It harnesses ChatGPT-4o and is the first pair of smart glasses to do so, but its open architecture means you can swap to Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude’s AI models, too.

Read more
I have the Google Pixel 8a. Here are 6 things you need to know
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a.

The Google Pixel 8a is in my hand and will have been for a few days by the time you read this. It’s not long enough for me to give it our full in-depth review treatment, as the battery has only just settled down into everyday life and I’m still experimenting with the camera and features.

But there are some things I’ve quickly discovered about the Pixel 8a that you should know about. So, while we work on the review, take a look at what has already piqued our interest in Google’s newest, cheapest phone.
You're going to notice the bezels

Read more