Microsoft has a rejoinder for anyone who complains that tech has gotten boring and predictable: The new Surface Duo, the Windows giant’s first Android-powered device — and a barbaric yawp to the rooftops of the world for the power and potential of innovation.

We’ve finally got all the details on the device, which goes on sale today and will begin shipping on September 10. You can pick it up through Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and it has a starting price of $1,399.

Does the Surface Duo lives up to the hype? We won’t know until we test it ourselves, but the fog surrounding just what this dual-screen phone has to offer is beginning to clear.

The devil’s in the details

After waiting almost a full year since it was first revealed, Microsoft has finally dropped all the details on its highly anticipated reentry into the smartphone world.

Let’s start with the basics: The Surface Duo’s starting configuration comes with 128GB of storage (upgradeable to 256GB), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and, of course, the two titular 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen is 1,800 × 1,350 resolution, for a total of 401 pixels per inch. It opens up to an 8.1-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, if you don’t include the bezel in between, of course.

The Surface Duo is joined by a polished metal hinge that allows 360 degrees of movement. The screens fold flat like a closed book, open wide into tablet mode, and can be stood up like an easel, which is useful when you’re watching Lovecraft Country or all those Quibi shows you don’t care about.

The screens (or “hemispheres,” apparently) are connected by 56 special data cables within the hinges. Microsoft said it had to invent a special alloy for them, just 2 hundredths of a millimeter thin. The Duo weighs 0.55 pounds and is 0.39 inches thick when closed.

If you follow flagship smartphones, none of that may impress you all that much. It’s because at its heart, Microsoft didn’t aim to make just another smartphone. Flagship phones lean on the newest Qualcomm chip, for starters, the Snapdragon 865. The Duo has last year’s 855, and doesn’t come with 5G, a fact that will leave you speechless — either because you don’t care about 5G or because you’re shocked that a new phone would skip it.

Forget wireless charging too, and the bewildering array of camera lenses that only a professional could understand and use effectively. What you get here is a single 11-megapixel, front-facing camera. It’s pointed at your face when the device is open, but the second screen can be flipped around to be used as a rear-facing camera.

At $1,400, the Surface Duo undercuts the current crop of folding phones.

It’s not a deprived camera experience — it still has portrait, panorama, zoom, and burst modes, as well as 4K video recording and electronic image stabilization. But it likely won’t compete with the latest Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxies of the world. Compromises clearly need to be made to hit this price, and it makes this device intriguing.

At $1,400, the Surface Duo undercuts the current crop of folding phones: The Moto RAZR is $1,500, the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 5G is $1,450 (and who knows what the Z Fold 2 will cost), and Huawei’s Mate Xs is an astounding $2,750. The Surface Duo aims to deliver a similar experience as those phones, but using two screens rather than a single foldable one.

What ultimately counts is what you can do with this gadget. And like the amps in Spinal Tap, Microsoft’s Duo phone goes to 11.

When hardware meets software

With its line of Surface products, Microsoft’s engineers and product wizards have focused on drawing out the magic that takes place when software and hardware work in conjunction. It’s the same formula the company used for its Surface Hub 2, for example. Walking me through that device last year, Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product guy, told me the same story: “The beauty of this product – the combination of hardware and software – we’re not only going meet you where you are, we’re going to help you get where you’re going, and our products are going to be there when you get there.”

Sweating the details is the recipe that Apple has milked for 20 years, and it’s easier for Apple’s chefs because there is only a single company making products that run iOS. When it comes to attention to detail, Apple is the high-water mark. I remember the first time I used an iPod Shuffle, that multicolored MP3-playing square Apple released in the 2000s. Plug it in and the icon on your computer’s desktop is the same color as your gadget, a wonderfully useless bit of wizardry that I still appreciate today.

“The product was built as the Microsoft you love and the Android you know.”

That’s what attention to detail looks like. And with the Surface Duo, Microsoft has leaned into it like never before.

“The product was built as the Microsoft you love and the Android you know,” Panay says during a Surface Duo press briefing.

In virtual demos with Panay and his team, that attention to detail really shone, thanks to a deep partnership with Google’s Android engineers. Open an app on one screen and the icons it would have hidden stroll across the screen to the other side. Open Outlook on one screen, select an email, and it pops up for reading on the other side. Open a recipe on one side and Microsoft To-Do on the other and you can drag and drop ingredients across screens to create a shopping list. Everything just does what you’d expect it to. It seems intuitive.

This is most powerful in its simplest form: Productivity tools like Outlook. If you’re like me, you spend your day switching back and forth between your inbox and calendar. Why not use both at once? Windows has that functionality, but most of us don’t bother. With two screens, it’s right in your face — and happens by default.

Then there’s something Panay called “The Satya Scenario.” Apparently, Microsoft’s CEO likes to jot down notes about books he’s reading. By keeping OneNote open on one side and the Kindle app open on the other, he can do both, all at once. It sounds simple. It’s simply smart.

To power these experiences, Microsoft has built something it calls App Groups — a new way of pairing and launching two apps that you frequently use in conjunction. Click the special icon, and they’ll automatically leap into action. There’s also a new way of closing apps, simply by flinging the running app off the screen to the left or right. Again, intuitive. Smart.

Details matter

The challenge with the Surface Duo launch is the way it turns everything you know about buying a phone on its head. Shouldn’t you look for faster and bigger? Aren’t those inherently better? Panay and Microsoft are arguing that better software, more polish, more attention to detail are what’s really needed to make a great product. Panay had a vision for this device a decade ago, he said. It sounds like the team has been working on it ever since. I just wish they had noticed the improved chips that have been released in the meantime.

Is it silly to essentially introduce a new class of phone, inherently a mobility device, at a time when people are far less mobile? It’s an interesting question, Panay noted. Even though we’re all stuck inside, we do carry our phones around, don’t we? And being able to do more with that device makes us more efficient, leaving us more time for our families and hobbies.

If the Duo can do that, I’m all for it. Second screen, here I come.

