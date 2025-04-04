‘Bonus’ Best Buy deals save you up to $96 on essential Microsoft Surface accessories

Table of Contents Table of Contents Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 — $104 $130 20% off Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard — $280 $350 20% off

If you’re interested in the best 2-in-1 laptops, you’ll certainly have heard of Microsoft’s Surface line. They’re pretty powerful, but they do come with a catch — unless you get a great bundle you’re going to have to supply the stylus pen and keyboard separately. Eventually, getting these accessories will feel like an “essential” upgrade to your device. And that’s where Best Buy comes in.

Every day Best Buy has a “Deal of the Day,” which is exactly what it says on the tin, but they also have bonus deals of the day if you look harder. And both the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 and the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard are included in these bonus deals today. You can save $26 on the pen (taking it from $130 to $104) or $70 on the keyboard (taking it from $350 to $280) if you take advantage of these deals before 1:00 a.m. ET. That’s a combined savings of $96. Tap the button below (and scroll down) to see today’s bonus deals or keep reading to see how these accessories are a big bonus for your tablet.

There’s a lot more to like about the Surface Slim Pen 2 than meets the eye. It’s physical design is somewhat like a carpenter’s pencil with a flat edge, making it easier to hold, and there is haptic feedback built-in to the pen to help you get a realistic and natural feel when writing. Then there’s the software. If you’ve got the idea that writing on a tablet with a stylus is a binary experience (pixel white, pixel black, and nowhere in between) then the Surface Slim Pen 2 will be a shocking experience for you — it detects 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity for precision shading. In other words, this stylus is perfect for those wanting to take handwritten notes and do great art alike. The Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 is very broadly compatible with Surface devices, but you can tap the button below and tap “Specifications” to double-check your compatibility if you wish.

One thing that makes the Microsoft Surface so interesting is that it is basically just an excellent tablet, but it gets to masquerade as a 2-in-1 with a delightful detachable keyboard. There’s not a ton to say about this keyboard that you can’t figure out by looking at the image above (note that the stylus doesn’t come with it, but you can see an example stylus nestled in the holder above) that can be done in a short time, but do note that this is only compatible with the Microsoft Surface Pro 11th edition, Microsoft Surface Pro 9, and Microsoft Surface Pro 8.